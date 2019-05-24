His family says that Myking is autistic and they are very concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 727-562-4242.
Posted May 24 2019 07:00AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 07:10AM EDT
The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.
Deputies say Dylan Lambert was last seen on Thursday at his high school in Jensen Beach.
Posted May 24 2019 06:28AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 10:42AM EDT
Volusia county beach patrol is getting ready for a busy holiday weekend.
They want to make sure you stay safe if you're planning to head to the beach. That's why they are warning people that early afternoon high tides are expected.
They could force some beach ramps to close around noon and stay closed for several hours. Strong rip currents are also in the forecast.
Posted May 24 2019 06:23AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 06:51AM EDT
Just as drivers are gearing up to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend, there's a new traffic shift right at one of the busiest intersections in downtown Orlando.
Starting Friday morning, drivers traveling on I-4 eastbound to the State Road 408 exit will see a change in the traffic pattern. Where you exit will stay the same, but instead of driving on a bridge that crosses over I-4, you’ll now drive parallel to Division Avenue (to your right) for a brief time, before turning along Gore Street (to your right) under the interstate, before hooking back up with the exit ramp to SR 408.