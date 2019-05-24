Just as drivers are gearing up to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend, there's a new traffic shift right at one of the busiest intersections in downtown Orlando.

RELATED: Off-duty deputy records Florida man standing in sunroof while traveling on I-4

Starting Friday morning, drivers traveling on I-4 eastbound to the State Road 408 exit will see a change in the traffic pattern. Where you exit will stay the same, but instead of driving on a bridge that crosses over I-4, you’ll now drive parallel to Division Avenue (to your right) for a brief time, before turning along Gore Street (to your right) under the interstate, before hooking back up with the exit ramp to SR 408.