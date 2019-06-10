< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cleanup underway after storms rip through Central Florida Jun 10 2019 08:18AM EDT 10 2019 08:18AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411757693_411756148_181771",video:"572890",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/Storm_slams_neighborhoods_0_7369559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Good%2520Day%2520Orlando%2520at%25207%2520a.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/10/Storm_slams_neighborhoods_572890_1800.mp4?Expires=1654777127&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Q5rwxeJeS1TOT6UO0OPyJZyXnmc",eventLabel:"Storm%20slams%20neighborhoods-411756148",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fcleanup-underway-after-storms-rip-through-central-florida"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 10 2019 08:41AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 10 2019 08:18AM EDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 08:43AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411757693-411757700" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411757693" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Cleanup is underway after strong storms ripped through Central Florida on Sunday. Heavy winds and high winds snapped trees all over, leaving behind a trail of destruction.</p> <p>Central Florida residents are trying to get through storm debris after <strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/storms-across-central-florida-brought-some-damage">Sunday's strong storms</a></strong>. LIghtning, thunder, and 40 miles per hour wind gusts filled the air as they rolled through the region. </p> <p>An apartment complex in Altamonte Springs was hit particularly hard. Strong winds tore branches off of trees, scattering them all over the parking lot. two big trees snapped in half, with one falling on a car and smashing the windshield.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Dozens of people are going to be cleaning up today after strong storms yesterday in Central FL. This huge tree fell onto this car in Altamonte Springs. Is one of 2 big trees that fell in this complex. ⛈ 🌳 🚙 <a href="https://t.co/W6xmjuLfS2">pic.twitter.com/W6xmjuLfS2</a></p> — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) <a href="https://twitter.com/SydneyFox35/status/1138017965859848192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 10, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>People who live at the apartment complex told Fox 35 that they were not expecting this when they came home yesterday. Kassandra said that "I was pretty shocked. Like, I was surprised becuase it rained by my job but nothing on this magnitude happened over there."</p> <p>More storms are expected every day this week, including stronger thunderstorms. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/Lawmakers_to_announce_push_to_make_Pulse_0_7369571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/Lawmakers_to_announce_push_to_make_Pulse_0_7369571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/Lawmakers_to_announce_push_to_make_Pulse_0_7369571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/Lawmakers_to_announce_push_to_make_Pulse_0_7369571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/Lawmakers_to_announce_push_to_make_Pulse_0_7369571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 6 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawmakers to announce bill that would establish Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lawmakers plan to announce a bill aimed at designating the Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial.</p><p>U.S. Representatives Stephanie Murphy and Darren Soto plan to announce this bill on Monday. </p><p>Wednesday marks three years since the deadly shooting. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/titusville-police-warn-residents-about-bear-sightings" title="Titusville police warn residents about bear sightings" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Titusville_police_warn_residents_about_b_0_7369010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Titusville_police_warn_residents_about_b_0_7369010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Titusville_police_warn_residents_about_b_0_7369010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Titusville_police_warn_residents_about_b_0_7369010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Titusville_police_warn_residents_about_b_0_7369010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Titusville police warn residents about bear sightings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 10:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Titusville police are warning residents about several bear sightings in the city. </p><p>Officers say they are patrolling areas where the bear has been sighted and are warning people to stay away from the animal if they encounter it.</p><p>Christine Turner says she spotted the bear right outside her home in the Imperial Estates neighborhood Saturday afternoon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/storms-across-central-florida-brought-some-damage" title="Storms across Central Florida brought some damage" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Storms_across_Central_Florida_brought_so_0_7368798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Storms_across_Central_Florida_brought_so_0_7368798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Storms_across_Central_Florida_brought_so_0_7368798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Storms_across_Central_Florida_brought_so_0_7368798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/Storms_across_Central_Florida_brought_so_0_7368798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Storms across Central Florida brought some damage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 10:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Strong storms across Central Florida brought some damage on Sunday.</p><p>A tree snapped apart and slammed into an SUV in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Altamonte Springs.</p><p>In other areas, tree branches and leaves scattered roadways and yards.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i Get the App Now! 