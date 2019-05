- Orlando-area entrepreneur Jonathan Taylor has been collecting classic arcade games since the early 1990s and has turned a storage space in Maitland into a makeshift video game museum.

But Taylor, 47, has decided to part ways some of the more than 300 games in his collection, many of which are duplicates. He hopes to sell about 120 of them at an auction on Sunday. He says the games should sell anywhere from $500 to several thousand dollars, and there will be a minimum bid on rare items.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 2, 2019, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., at 110 Candace Drive #108, Maitland, FL 32751. There is an admission price of $5. More information at Vector.org.