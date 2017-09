City of Orlando waives parking fees for certain garages

- The City of Orlando announced they will waive parking fees for the following Downtown parking garages beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, for any resident who would like to park a car in a covered garage during Hurricane Irma.

Central Boulevard Garage -- 53 West Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801

Jefferson Street Garage -- 62 West Jefferson Street, Orlando, FL 32801

Orange County Administration Garage -- 300 Liberty Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

Library Garage -- 112 E. Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801

Centroplex 1 -- 441 Revere Street, Orlando, FL 32801

For more information regarding Hurricane Irma click here.