Child, 8, struck and killed while riding bicycle

- Orlando police officers are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle near a busy intersection on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened near Conway Rd. and Michigan St. and the bicyclist, an 8-year-old child, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

"Our Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and we are not looking for anyone related to the crash," said Michelle Guido with the Orlando Police Department.