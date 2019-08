- The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a stolen Chihuahua.

Joy is a black, brown and white Chihuahua mix. According to police, her owner rented a car and drove from Tennessee to attend a funeral at Bay Point Christian Church.

The woman said she left Joy in the rental car for 10 minutes while she attended the viewing. Within that 10 minutes, police say that both the rental car and Joy were stolen.

The vehicle police are looking for is a 2018 silver Hyundai Tucson.

A reward is being offered for anyone who has information leading to Joy's safe return.

If you see the vehicle or Joy, please call police at 727-893-7780.