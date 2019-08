- Central Floridians rushed to stores across the region this weekend to stock up on supplies for Hurricane Dorian.

Many people made several trips to the store since they had advance noticed of Hurricane Dorian's anticipated arrival. Bibby Houston made at least five trips to the store.

"I always assume every hurricane is going to happen so I'm more of the worrier," she said.

Houston bought a generator, water, groceries and a flashlight.

Houston said even if Dorian's impact is not as severe as originally expected she would prepare all over again.

"I'm happy that it took a little bit of a turn, but anything could happen so I'm going to assume the worst and hope for the best."

The Home Depot in Lake Mary had water and generators Saturday morning but quickly sold out of gas cans.

Heidi Livingston said she believes people are still out shopping to prepare for flooding and losing power at home, "I do think people are wanting to get the generator and make sure that they're stocked up on everything to be prepared to be without power."

Officials recommend people have one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days and three to seven days-worth of non-perishable food.

They also recommend having batteries, flashlights, a first aid kit and prescription drugs.

