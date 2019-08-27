< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story425780955" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425780955" data-article-version="1.0">Central Florida volunteers gather supplies for Puerto Rico ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian</h1> 27 2019 07:27AM Posted Aug 27 2019 07:37AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 27 2019 07:27AM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 07:41AM EDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425780955" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Preparations are under way from Puerto Rico to Central Florida as Tropical Storm Dorian makes its way across the Atlantic. Cruise ships out of Florida are now changing course because of the storm. Ships already at sea, and those ready to dis-embark are making big changes to travel plans. </p><p>One of the biggest concerns if for Puerto Rico and the people there who are still recovering from Hurricane Maria two years ago. As Tropical Storm Dorian moves closer to the island, residents are scrambling to fill up on food, water, and gasoline. </p><p><a href="https://tinyurl.com/y68zcgpk"><strong>Download the app</strong></a> | <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane"><strong>Live radar</strong></a></p><p>Volunteers in Central Florida are putting together supplies and donations to send to Puerto Rico. </p><p>"This time we'll make sure it goes into the right hands. There was a lot of waste. A lot of red tape. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hepatitis A outbreak adds 82 cases in Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 09:29AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 09:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida's hepatitis A outbreak continues, with 2,349 cases reported this year and 82 cases reported last week, state Department of Health numbers show.</p><p>Pasco County led the state with 377 cases reported as of Saturday, followed by Pinellas County with 349 cases and Volusia County with 215 cases. Dixie County, meanwhile, had its first reported case of hepatitis A last week.</p><p>That brings to 57 the number of counties that have reported at least one case of the virus this year. The 10 counties without cases are largely rural.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/osceola-county-hosting-safe-surrender-event-for-non-violent-misdemeanor-offenders" title="Osceola County hosting 'Safe Surrender' event for non-violent misdemeanor offenders" data-articleId="425783204" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Osceola County hosting 'Safe Surrender' event for non-violent misdemeanor offenders</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 08:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Osceola County will be holding an event to encourage those with non-violent misdemeanor offenses to come forward in a safe environment.</p><p>The Safe Surrender Event takes place Tuesday, August 27, at the Kissimmee Civic Center at 201 East Dakin Ave.</p><p>The goal is to help defendants avoid hiding out or risk being arrested at work or at home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-teen-charged-with-bringing-glock-handgun-to-school-1" title="Florida teen charged with bringing Glock handgun to school" data-articleId="425782121" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/eddie-murphy-to-host-snl-for-the-first-time-in-35-years-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY%20eddie%20murphy_1566907600322.png_7619231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY%20eddie%20murphy_1566907600322.png_7619231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY%20eddie%20murphy_1566907600322.png_7619231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY%20eddie%20murphy_1566907600322.png_7619231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/GETTY%20eddie%20murphy_1566907600322.png_7619231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Eddie Murphy to host 'SNL' for the first time in 35 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/osceola-county-hosting-safe-surrender-event-for-non-violent-misdemeanor-offenders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Osceola County hosting 'Safe Surrender' event for non-violent misdemeanor offenders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/dad-gives-baby-girl-a-spa-pedicure-in-adorable-viral-video-it-s-our-little-bonding-time-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dad gives baby girl a spa pedicure in adorable viral video: 'It's our little bonding time'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-teen-charged-with-bringing-glock-handgun-to-school-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida teen charged with bringing Glock handgun to school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/central-florida-volunteers-gather-supplies-for-puerto-rico-ahead-of-tropical-storm-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/27/dorian%20supplies_1566906013750.png_7619213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 