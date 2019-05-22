< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Central Florida mall reinventing the experience to attract customers By Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted May 22 2019 12:22AM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 12:28AM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/leesburg-square-mall_1558498880995_7300846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/leesburg-square-mall_1558498880995_7300846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/leesburg-square-mall_1558498880995_7300846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/leesburg-square-mall_1558498880995_7300846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/leesburg-square-mall_1558498880995_7300846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408307890-408307789" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/leesburg-square-mall_1558498880995_7300846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/leesburg-square-mall_1558498880995_7300846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/leesburg-square-mall_1558498880995_7300846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/leesburg-square-mall_1558498880995_7300846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, LEESBURG, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The days of old school shopping malls are gone, but one Central Florida mall is reinventing the wheel to attract customers.</p> <p>The Lake Square Mall in Leesburg has been a staple in the community for 40 years, but like malls around the country, it’s seen better days. Customers turning to online shopping has hurt malls that rely on brick and motor stores.</p> <p>“You cannot be the traditional shopping mall anymore,” said Dr. Anna Marie Chwastiak, Marketing Director, Lake Square Mall. “It is a challenging time when it comes to shopping malls and that’s why the owners of the mall Village Lake Promenade are trying to think of innovative ways to attract the community.”</p> <p>The Mall, nicknamed “The Square,” is under new ownership and looking to reinvent the mall experience. The focus is now on unique attractions: arcade games, bowling, virtual reality games, go-kart racing, laser tag and a modern ice rink opening soon, just to name a few.</p> <p>“Lake Square Mall is more than a typical shopping experience, we truly are becoming a family destination,” said Chwastiak.</p> <p>Mall officials say offering actvities is bringing more people through the doors, which means more customers for the stores.</p> <p>“There have been malls that have actually come here, to meet with the owners and ask us, ‘What is this mall doing?’” said Chwastiak.</p> <p>Customers we spoke to tell us, “The Square” is on the right track.</p> <p>“I think it’s pretty great, I think it will bring more people in,” said Hayley Davis, mall customer.</p> <p>Sara Vaughn brought her boys to the mall and she loves the changes.</p> <p>“It’s great having the extra activities here, the kids come, they love the arcade, the bowling,” said Vaughn.</p> <p>Her oldest son agrees.</p> <p>“They’re amazing, <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/missing-boater-volusia_1558499783591_7300852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/missing-boater-volusia_1558499783591_7300852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/missing-boater-volusia_1558499783591_7300852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/missing-boater-volusia_1558499783591_7300852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Authorities find body of missing Volusia County boater</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities in Volusia County have recovered the body of a missing boater.</p><p>Florida Wildlife Commission officers said around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, it was reported that someone fell out of a boat when it overturned in a lake near Seville, just off of 2220 McBride Road. </p><p>FWC and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office conducted a search of the area. At approximately 8 p.m., a deceased man was recovered from the lake. Next of kin has been notified, according to investigators; however, the identity of victim was not immediately released.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/security-increased-after-school-threat" title="Security increased after school threat" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/School_threat_investigation_0_7300950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/School_threat_investigation_0_7300950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/School_threat_investigation_0_7300950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/School_threat_investigation_0_7300950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/School_threat_investigation_0_7300950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 11 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Security increased after school threat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orange County sheriff's deputies will have extra security at Westridge Middle School, after some threats were made.</p><p>Deputies raced to Westridge Middle after they said a faculty member received disturbing text messages. </p><p>"First text message came in stating the violence in the school was going to happen the following day, so it was going to be done tomorrow [Wednesday,]" said Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesman Christian Marrero.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/may-is-asian-pacific-american-heritage-month" title="May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/May_is_Asian_Pacific_American_Heritage_M_0_7299755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/May_is_Asian_Pacific_American_Heritage_M_0_7299755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/May_is_Asian_Pacific_American_Heritage_M_0_7299755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/May_is_Asian_Pacific_American_Heritage_M_0_7299755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/May_is_Asian_Pacific_American_Heritage_M_0_7299755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orange County held their 7th annual Asian Pacific American Heritage Celebration. FOX 35 Reporter Valerie Boey emceed the event with Tasty Chomps Food Writer Ricky Ly.</p><p>The event consisted of different performances from various Asian organizations, like the Greater Orlando Chinese Professionals Association, Muthamizh Sangam of Central Florida, Filipino Dance Troupe of UCF, Devyani School of Cultural Arts, and the Florida Wenzhou Association.</p><p>Mayor Jerry Demings welcomed the Consulate-General of Japan Kenji Hirata from Miami and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Director General David K.C. Chien.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/security-increased-after-school-threat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/westridge-middle-school_1558498881101_7300847_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="westridge-middle-school_1558498881101.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Security increased after school threat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/darryl-perry-revived-from-the-brink-of-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Darryl%20Perry_1558498877931.jpg_7300844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Darryl Perry_1558498877931.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Darryl Perry revived from the brink of death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/central-florida-mall-reinventing-the-experience-to-attract-customers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/leesburg-square-mall_1558498880995_7300846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="leesburg-square-mall_1558498880995.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Central Florida mall reinventing the experience to attract customers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/may-is-asian-pacific-american-heritage-month"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/asian-heritage-month_1558498877969_7300845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="asian-heritage-month_1558498877969.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static News
Local News
U.S. & World
Politics
Trending Topics
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Good Day Orlando
Weather
Orlando Hurricane
7 Day Forecast
Alerts
Radar
Traffic
Pump Patrol
About Us
Personalities
Contests
Community
Jobs at Fox 35
Video
Live Newscasts & Replays
Good Day Orlando
Weather Forecasts Seen on TV Links
TV Listings
Recipe Box
Follow Us FOX 35 News App
FOX 35 Weather App Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
Contact Us 