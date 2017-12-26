Careless driver crashes in Brevard County post office

- The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says that a vehicle crashed into a post office in Brevard County on Tuesday morning.

They say that the vehicle was driving carelessly in the parking lot of the post office on Crockett BLVD. When the driver attempted to park, he pressed the gas pedal instead of the break, causing the vehicle to enter the front of the post office.

No one was reported injured inside. However, the driver was ticketed for careless driving and recommended for a driver's license re-examination.