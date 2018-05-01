Burger King employees forced into freezer during robbery

- The Cocoa Police Department said that their officers responded to an armed robbery at a Burger King on State Road 520.

They say that dispatchers received a call from an employee stating that at least four or five suspects armed with rifles had just robbed them. The caller stated that he believe done suspect was a female.

Police say the employee said that the suspects entered from the front and the rear entrance, which was not secured. The suspects reportedly forced three employees into the freezer at gunpoint and held the manger at gunpoint in the office as they stole money from the safe and cash drawers. The employees say the suspects also stole their cell phones and fled the area.

Police went on to report that the suspects wore masks and gloves and the victims were not able to get a physical description or any vehicle description.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and can be eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000.