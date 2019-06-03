This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
The Seminole County High School Marching Band is traveling to France to participate in an opportunity of a life-time.
The band is one of only five high school marching bands in the country who were selected to perform at the Normandy, France D-Day 75th Memorial Parade and Musical Salute to the Veterans.
Band Director Phillip Malcolm said the organizers invited their band to play because they remembered their performance at Pearl Harbor a few years ago. Malcolm said his band is humbled by the opportunity. “We’ve played on the steps of the Capitol in the U.S. We’ve taken the jazz band to Hiroshima, Japan but we’ve never done anything that’s going to be so significant and represent our government.”
An Ambert Alert activated on Friday morning for an Orange County teen is still active.
16-year-old Bruce Hagans is missing. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says that he was abducted by a black man with dreadlocks and light skin. The man was said to be driving a dark gray Infiniti G3. He is also said to be armed and dangerous.
Bruce weighs reportedly 180 pounds and is six-feet, two-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt in the 1000th block of Lincoln Terrance in Winter Garden, Florida.
The next time you feel like you're getting price-gouged and want to report it, there's an app for that.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody just unveiled a new anti-price-gouging app. It's part of her plan fight gouging as hurricane season begins.
Moody says the app will make it easier for people to focus on making it through a disaster -- not filing paperwork.