- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says that they need the public's help in finding a missing dog and her three pupies.

They say that sometime between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, a home on Escambia Drive in Winter Haven was burglarized. Among the items stolen were a 3-year-old black and white French Bulldog named 'Fig' and her three puppies, who are only about 3-weeks-old.

The reported approximate value of Fig is $2,500.

If you have any information regarding this theft or know where the dogs could be, the Polk County Sheriff's Office asks that you call Central District at 863-297-1100. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-226-8477. You can also submit tips through the Heartland Crime Stoppers website.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.