- Firefighters from multiple agencies are monitoring two large brush fires in the Ocala National Forest, one of which is posing a possible threat to a residential area near the federal land.

At approximately 2 p.m., the U.S. Forest Service, the Florida Forest Service, and officials from Marion County Fire Rescuse and the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to an approximately 750-acre fire.

Agencies have conducted precautionary evacuations of 50 homes in a community on Lake Bryant [GMap]. There are five helicopters making water bucket drops and a fixed wing tanker is also assisting.