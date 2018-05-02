Brush fire threatens I-95 in Brevard County

- A brush fire is threatening to shut down traffic along a portion of Interstate 95, south of Palm Bay and near Micco, in Brevard County, Florida. This is near mile marker 168.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Forest Service are responding to an area along Oakenshaw Ave. in Grant-Valkaria. Multiple acres burning and firefighters from Brevard County and Palm Bay are having to contend with a swarm of angry, displaced bees.

This fire is on the northern edge of an area, where earlier this week, a 17-mile stretch of the interstate was shut down due to brush fires.