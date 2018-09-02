Broward County schools equipped with new life-saving kits

- School administrators in Broward County are taking more safety precautions in the wake of mass shootings. They are now equipping schools with some new life-saving kits.

Teachers across the country are learning how to twist tourniquets and render advanced first aid. 240 schools are already taking part in "Stop the Bleed" training. More than 1,600 Florida teachers have been trained. The training was made possible by grant money.

By next school year, every school in Broward County will get at least two of the 'Stop the Bleed' kits in case of an emergency.