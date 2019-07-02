< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Britain's 'hairiest baby' needs her hair cut at least once a month, mom claims Posted Jul 02 2019 03:26PM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 03:27PM EDT Posted Jul 02 2019 03:26PM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 03:27PM EDT six-months-old and has already had seven haircuts.</p> <p>Vienna Bellingham <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/britains-hairiest-baby-hair-cut">stunned doctors with her long locks</a> when she was born to mother Jemma, 27. And the tot's hair has continued to grow at an unprecedented rate that has meant, despite her tender age, she has already needed several trims.</p> <p>Jemma, a hairstylist from Plymouth, Devon, England, has revealed she has cut Vienna's hair seven times - and has never seen anyone's grow so fast.</p> <p>"I can’t believe the speed in which her hair is growing, I've had to cut her fringe seven times,” the mom claimed. “Being a hairdresser I never knew hair could grow this quickly.”</p> <p>"We have decided to keep her hair growing and clip her bangs back so it doesn't affect her eyes. We keep putting clips ponytails and I’m about to try braids,” she added.</p> <p>Jemma said that people often mistake Vienna for a doll because of her hair, and that her son Rio is also amazed by his baby sister - and even copies her hair style.</p> <p>"For her age she's had lots of cuts already. She's so good, she doesn't bat an eye lid at anything, we're really lucky,” the woman said of her baby daughter.</p> <p>Jemma said it’s lucky that she is a hair professional, as she can tend to Vienna's long locks at no expense.</p> <p>"I'm a hair dresser so we'll be trying out lots of different styles as she grows up,” she dished. “She's like a living doll, it's great practice for me.”</p> <p>"It does matt at the back quite a lot, it takes a lot of shampooing, conditioning, and brushing, and we've had to remove a few dreadlocks already."</p> <p>Speaking at the time of Vienna's birth, the mom said she knew her daughter would be born with a full head of hair before the delivery.</p> <p>"She is so adorable and her hair is on another planet. She had absolutely loads of hair when she was born,” she continued. “Every single nurse was shocked and said they had never seen so much hair on a newborn.”</p> <p>"I had a little idea – I had an image in my head of what she was going to look like so thought that maybe she would have lots of hair. data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Search_continues_for_hit_and_run_driver__0_7467478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Search_continues_for_hit_and_run_driver__0_7467478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Search_continues_for_hit_and_run_driver__0_7467478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Search_continues_for_hit_and_run_driver__0_7467478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/Search_continues_for_hit_and_run_driver__0_7467478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search continues for hit-and-run driver in Pine Hills</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two young children remain in the hospital as the search continues for the driver accused of plowing into them, their mother and two siblings in Pine Hills.</p><p>The children range in age from seven months to four years. </p><p>The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened at 10:02 p.m. Monday on Pine Hills Road and El Trio Way. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-arrested-after-leaving-three-puppies-in-car-one-dies" title="Woman arrested after leaving three puppies in car, one dies" data-articleId="415897389" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/OCSO_dogs%20in%20vehicle_070219_1562093464248.png_7465663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/OCSO_dogs%20in%20vehicle_070219_1562093464248.png_7465663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/OCSO_dogs%20in%20vehicle_070219_1562093464248.png_7465663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/OCSO_dogs%20in%20vehicle_070219_1562093464248.png_7465663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/OCSO_dogs%20in%20vehicle_070219_1562093464248.png_7465663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman arrested after leaving three puppies in car, one dies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 02:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 02:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman visiting Florida was arrested after leaving three puppies in her vehicle.</p><p>The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that a woman was arrested on Tuesday for leaving three puppies in a Dodge Durango. </p><p>They said that the woman, who was visiting from Mississippi, left a six-month-old Chihuahua, a three-month-old Shepherd, and a six-month-old terrier mix in the car. The chihuahua, named Minnie, died in the vehicle. The Shepherd mix, named Kiara, is not doing too well. The terrier mix, named Gruff, will be okay.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-arrested-for-leaving-5-000-tip-on-boyfriend-s-credit-card-after-argument" title="Woman arrested for leaving $5,000 tip on boyfriend's credit card after argument" data-articleId="415900089" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 