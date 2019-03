- A baby raccoon is safe and sound after a Brevard deputy pulled it out of the way of danger.

The Sheriff's Office said that earlier this week, Deputy Sarah Ouellette was flagged down by a citizen in Merritt Island about a small raccoon that was too close to the busy roadway on Tropical Trail and Sawyer Avenue.

Deputy Ouellette was able to secure the little raccoon before it was about to scurry out into traffic. A search for its family was a dead end, so now the little guy is in the care of the Brevard County Animal Services Unit.

"Great job Sarah!" said Sheriff Wayne Ivey on Facebook.