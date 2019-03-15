Deputy Ouellette was able to secure the little raccoon before it was about to scurry out into traffic. A search for its family was a dead end, so now the little guy is in the care of the Brevard County Animal Services Unit.
"Great job Sarah!" said Sheriff Wayne Ivey on Facebook.
Posted Mar 15 2019 08:59AM EDT
Updated Mar 15 2019 11:00AM EDT
A baby raccoon is safe and sound after a Brevard deputy pulled it out of the way of danger.
The Sheriff's Office said that earlier this week, Deputy Sarah Ouellette was flagged down by a citizen in Merritt Island about a small raccoon that was too close to the busy roadway on Tropical Trail and Sawyer Avenue.
Posted Mar 15 2019 07:41AM EDT
Updated Mar 15 2019 10:42AM EDT
A nature photographer in Maine captured an epic staring contest between a bald eagle and a squirrel in a photo that has gone viral.
Roger Stevens Jr. left his house on Monday, camera in hand. As he was driving home from McDonald's, he noticed a bald eagle in a tree near a Rite Aid store.
When he got out of his car to snap a picture, he saw a gray squirrel appear. Normally, a squirrel would be an easy meal for a bald eagle, but this time was different.
Posted Mar 15 2019 07:50AM EDT
Updated Mar 15 2019 07:51AM EDT
Authorities believe that a man killed his wife and three children before setting their western Massachusetts house on fire and killing himself.
The Berkshire District Attorney tells the Berkshire Eagle that it’s believed the Wednesday morning blaze in Sheffield was a circumstance of a murder-suicide.
District Attorney Andrea Harrington says Luke Karpinski apparently killed his wife, Justine Wilbur, and their 7-year-old twins and 3-year-old before himself.