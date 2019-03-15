A nature photographer in Maine captured an epic staring contest between a bald eagle and a squirrel in a photo that has gone viral.

Roger Stevens Jr. left his house on Monday, camera in hand. As he was driving home from McDonald's, he noticed a bald eagle in a tree near a Rite Aid store.

When he got out of his car to snap a picture, he saw a gray squirrel appear. Normally, a squirrel would be an easy meal for a bald eagle, but this time was different.