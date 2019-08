- As the Space Coast remains under the threat of a dangerous Hurricane Dorian, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation for people living in the barrier islands, low-lying and flood-prone areas of the county.

This includes those who live in mobile homes and anyone with disabilities. The mandatory evacuation goes into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday.

In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, and due to the uncertainty of the path of devastating winds and storm surge, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for parts of Brevard County.

The following residents should begin evacuating on Sunday, September 1 at 8 a.m.:

Those who live on the barrier islands, including areas from Kennedy Space Center south to the south beaches, and Merritt Island,

Those in mobile homes or manufactured housing,

Those in low-lying, flood-prone areas,

Those with special medical needs such as electrical dependence.

To determine whether an address is located in an evacuation zone, click/tap here to plug in the address at the search engine in the upper left hand corner.

Martin County is also under a mandatory evacuation which begins at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Shelter details are still being finalized, and will be announced on Sunday, September 1. Public shelters will be made available for general population, families wishing to bring their pets, and those with special medical needs.

Information can be obtained from @BrevardEOC on Twitter, Brevard County Emergency Management on Facebook, www.embrevard.com, by texting BrevardEOC to 888777, or by calling 2-1-1.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting landfall along Florida's east coast, near the center of the state, sometime on Monday afternoon. Dorian is projected to become a Category 4 storm, with winds around 140 mph.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging residents to closely monitor Hurricane Dorian as it approaches the state's east coast. DeSantis pointed out during a Friday evening briefing that no one had accurately predicted the final path of Hurricane Irma three days before it made its U.S. landfall in 2017.