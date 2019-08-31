In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, and due to the uncertainty of the path of devastating winds and storm surge, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for parts of Brevard County.
The following residents should begin evacuating on Sunday, September 1 at 8 a.m.:
To determine whether an address is located in an evacuation zone, click/tap here to plug in the address at the search engine in the upper left hand corner.
Martin County is also under a mandatory evacuation which begins at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Shelter details are still being finalized, and will be announced on Sunday, September 1. Public shelters will be made available for general population, families wishing to bring their pets, and those with special medical needs.
Information can be obtained from @BrevardEOC on Twitter, Brevard County Emergency Management on Facebook, www.embrevard.com, by texting BrevardEOC to 888777, or by calling 2-1-1.
The National Hurricane Center is predicting landfall along Florida's east coast, near the center of the state, sometime on Monday afternoon. Dorian is projected to become a Category 4 storm, with winds around 140 mph.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging residents to closely monitor Hurricane Dorian as it approaches the state's east coast. DeSantis pointed out during a Friday evening briefing that no one had accurately predicted the final path of Hurricane Irma three days before it made its U.S. landfall in 2017.
Posted Aug 31 2019 01:29PM EDT
Updated Aug 31 2019 01:34PM EDT
They are ready to deploy.
The Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) says they have about 1,000 workers ready to respond to damage caused by Hurricane Dorian.
"On top of OUC’s employees and recent retirees who are ready to respond, OUC has secured another 500 line technicians, 250 tree trimmers and 70 damage assessors from across the country," OUC said in a press release. "This will expand our number of resources in the field to nearly 1,000. Plus, OUC has hundreds of other employees providing operational support."
Posted Aug 31 2019 01:19PM EDT
Updated Aug 31 2019 01:23PM EDT
Central Floridians rushed to stores across the region this weekend to stock up on supplies for Hurricane Dorian.
Many people made several trips to the store since they had advance noticed of Hurricane Dorian's anticipated arrival. Bibby Houston made at least five trips to the store.
RELATED: FEMA watching the 'Waffle House Index' ahead of Dorian
Posted Aug 31 2019 01:10PM EDT
Updated Aug 31 2019 01:13PM EDT
Orange County quickly ran out of sandbags to distribute at locations around the county, Saturday morning.
"They should have given us, I thought they were gonna give us the sandbags," said resident Ann Thomas.
RELATED: Preparing for the storm: FEMA supplies checklist