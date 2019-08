- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after claims that a man grabbed at a middle school student as he was riding his bicycle home from school on Friday afternoon.

The 12-year-old boy was riding his bike along Lake Underhill Rd., from Legacy Middle School, when he says a bearded man with a tattoo rode by him on his bike and tugged on his backpack. The boy was not harmed.

If you recognize this person, please call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).