- Authorities continue to investigate after a woman's body was found on a burned-out boat, days after it caught fire.

Arson investigators said they discovered the body of Nikki Shriver in burnt wreckage at Halifax Harbor Marina on June 5. They said her body was under a large cushion and simply not visible during the initial investigation. Police had gone to the marina with the boat's owners last Wednesday. She was to be evicted from the boat.

Daytona Beach police sad Shriver's lung contained soot, and there were no signs of foul play.