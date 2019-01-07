Body found inside apartment across from UCF campus

- Police at the University of Central Florida (UCF) have launched an investigation after a body was found at an apartment near campus.

UCF Police say that a body was found inside The Pointe at Central apartment complex on Sunday afternoon. This is right across the main campus off of Alafaya Trail.

Police say that the victim is not a UCF student. We are working to get the the victim's identity and cause of death.

This case is being labeled a death investigation. Police say that they do not believe there is threat to the public or the school's campus.

Some residents are left uneasy by the investigation. Fox 35 spoke to a young woman at the complex, who said she saw "three different cop cars coming in and all I see is crime scene tape all around. So, it makes me kind of nervous because I just signed my lease here."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation. Deputies are urging anyone with information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.