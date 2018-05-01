Body found in burning vehicle at apartment complex

- A body was found inside a burning car at an Orlando apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out behind a storage shed in the back of the complex. After the Orlando Fire Department put out the flames, it was determined that the cause of the fire came from a parked car hidden from view. Inside the car was a body.

The building next to the fire was completely boarded up because there was a fire there last November and it was deemed uninhabitable. No one has lived in the back of this apartment complex since then.

