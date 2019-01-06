Blind woman, daughter rescued after jeep falls into lake

- Deputies rescued a blind woman, her daughter and a service dog trapped in their jeep after it fell into a Florida lake.

Authorities say a frantic Lisa Burns called 911 on Friday, telling the dispatcher she'd accidentally crashed into a lake and that the jeep was filling up with water. She said she and her mother, who is blind, were not injured in the crash. A service dog was also in the car.

Flagler County Sheriff's officials said Burns couldn't open any of the doors or windows to escape.

Officers found the SUV, jumped in the water and opened the driver side door to bring the two women and the dog safely to shore. The Florida Times-Union reports the water had risen to the car seats by the time the officers arrived.

Authorities said Burns misjudged a turn during a heavy downpour.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com