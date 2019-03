- Bikes are rolling into Daytona Beach! The annual Bike Week kicking off Friday.

Fox 35's Sydney Cameron reports that when bikers come to town, they're going to snap a selfie and then pick up a pocket guide with all their information on where to go and all the fun stuff.

Tomorrow we kick off #BikeWeek At DAYTONA! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/oOkpx7wibD — Daytona International Speedway (@DISupdates) March 7, 2019







Thousands of people from across the world come to Bike Week every year, which translates into big bucks for dozens of businesses and hotels. They've stocked up on Bike Week merchandise --everything from T-shirts to motorcycle gear.

Officials estimate 500,000 people will come to Daytona Beach just for Bike Week who are looking to have a good time and spend money. The Daytona Regional Commerce says this event alone has nearly $75 million impact, and that the entire region benefits, from St. Augustine to Orlando, but especially Daytona Beach. People want to see all the community has to offer from art museums, to attractions and restaurants.

Back again this year is the treasure hunt. They're also going to hand out posters and don't forget, there is a Snapchat filter when you take your selfie.

One Daytona has a lot of cool events going on throughout the week including a Q & A on Friday with riders, and on Wednesday and Thursday, there will be live music at Victory Circle.

Those planning to attend should come to the welcome center first because they have everything you need.