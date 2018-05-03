Bike lanes removed from Curry Ford Rd

- A pilot project is coming to end in Orlando, as crews are removing temporary bike lanes that were installed on Curry Ford Rd., between Bumby Ave. and Crystal Lake Dr.

Drivers we spoke to say the four week study couldn't end soon enough. One driver telling FOX 35 he changed his daily commute to avoid the intersection.

“It was that ridiculous the traffic. I don't know how the people who live around here did it for three weeks."

Drivers who frequent this area say the bike lanes only added congestion and time to their commute.

"I'm glad they're taking it down. It made no rational sense."

While some drivers say the lanes are a nuisance, bike riders we spoke to say these lanes are a necessary safety measure that can actually ease congestion.

“When you look at I-4, when you look at all the congestion, we need to find some alternatives, and biking is one of those, and I was so elated when these came in, and I rode it tonight just because it’s the last hurrah.”

A spokesperson with the city of Orlando says a decision on whether to bring the bike lanes back will be made by the end of June.