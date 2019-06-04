< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/advent-house-calls">House Calls</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/group-reviewing-facebook-posts-made-by-police-officers-including-those-with-phoenix-police">Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/bicyclists-taking-precautions-after-family-hit-by-car"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bicyclists taking precautions after family hit by car"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/bicyclists-taking-precautions-after-family-hit-by-car">Bicyclists taking precautions after family hit by car</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/driver-dies-after-crashing-into-longwood-business"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/longwood-fatal-crash_1559621870848_7349741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Driver dies after crashing into Longwood business"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/driver-dies-after-crashing-into-longwood-business">Driver dies after crashing into Longwood business</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/14-year-old-boy-bakes-and-sells-3500-cupcakes-makes-5k-to-take-whole-family-to-disney-world"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20BAKING%20FB_IMG_1558060057024_1559604863458_1559612154121.jpg_7349158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="14-year-old boy bakes and sells 3,500 cupcakes, makes $5K to take whole family to Disney World"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/14-year-old-boy-bakes-and-sells-3500-cupcakes-makes-5k-to-take-whole-family-to-disney-world">14-year-old boy bakes and sells 3,500 cupcakes, makes $5K to take whole family to Disney World</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/group-reviewing-facebook-posts-made-by-police-officers-including-those-with-phoenix-police">Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/bicyclists-taking-precautions-after-family-hit-by-car">Bicyclists taking precautions after family hit by car</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/driver-dies-after-crashing-into-longwood-business">Driver dies after crashing into Longwood business</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/14-year-old-boy-bakes-and-sells-3500-cupcakes-makes-5k-to-take-whole-family-to-disney-world">14-year-old boy bakes and sells 3,500 cupcakes, makes $5K to take whole family to Disney World</a></li> <li><a e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410675144" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Bicyclists taking precautions after family hit by car</h1> after family hit by car"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410675144.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410675144");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410675144_410673197_135839"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410675144_410673197_135839";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410673197","video":"570883","title":"Infant%20dies%20after%20car%20crash","caption":"Fox%2035%20NewsEdge%20at%2011%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FInfant_dies_after_car_crash_0_7349728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FInfant_dies_after_car_crash_570883_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654228573%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DRHWH0WGR8--RupIXKZUuy9qFKfo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fbicyclists-taking-precautions-after-family-hit-by-car"}},"createDate":"Jun 03 2019 11:56PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410675144_410673197_135839",video:"570883",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Infant_dies_after_car_crash_0_7349728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520NewsEdge%2520at%252011%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/03/Infant_dies_after_car_crash_570883_1800.mp4?Expires=1654228573&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=RHWH0WGR8--RupIXKZUuy9qFKfo",eventLabel:"Infant%20dies%20after%20car%20crash-410673197",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fbicyclists-taking-precautions-after-family-hit-by-car"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/bicyclists-taking-precautions-after-family-hit-by-car">Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 12:18AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-410675144"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:56PM EDT<span></p> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410675144-410673572" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410675144" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Police in Altamonte Springs continue to investigate the cause of a crash that killed a baby and injured her parents. They were all struck by a car as they were on bicycles. </p> <p>Residents who live near Maitland Blvd. and Eden Park Road, where the tragic incident occurred, are sad for the couple who lost their baby girl.</p> <p>"Just devastation for the family...four-month-old little baby, unfortunately being in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Lindsey Grondwalsei.</p> <p>Investigators said the father was pulling the baby on his bicycle, with the mother alongside, when they were hit by the car.</p> <p>"I did think about it today on our bike ride. How quickly your life can change on a leisurely bike ride," Grondwalsei added.</p> <p>She said she took precautions with her daughter on the way to a nearby bike trail.</p> <p>"When we went on a bike ride today, I made sure everybody stayed back until they crossed. I stayed in the middle of the road until everybody was crossed," she said. "My heart breaks for that family."</p> <p>"We just feel safer staying on the trail. We’re newer to the area as well something we feel more comfortable with," neighbor Sky Kellogg said.</p> <p>Officers said the father is in critical condition, while the mother had to undergo surgery. Her condition was not immediately known.</p> <p>"It’s a tragedy. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/driver-dies-after-crashing-into-longwood-business" title="Driver dies after crashing into Longwood business" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Driver_dies_after_crashing_into_Longwood_0_7349730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Driver_dies_after_crashing_into_Longwood_0_7349730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Driver_dies_after_crashing_into_Longwood_0_7349730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Driver_dies_after_crashing_into_Longwood_0_7349730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Driver_dies_after_crashing_into_Longwood_0_7349730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 11 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Driver dies after crashing into Longwood business</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 12:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Seminole County just after 7 p.m.</p><p>The crash happened at a business listed as The Window Place, located at 2632 W. State Road 434 in Longwood and involved a single vehicle vs the building.</p><p>A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver may have suffered a medical issue before crashing into the building. He was transported to South Seminole hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/arrest-made-in-mascotte-murder-investigation" title="Arrest made in Mascotte murder investigation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Alexander%20Aguilar_1559618984029.jpg_7349609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Alexander%20Aguilar_1559618984029.jpg_7349609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Alexander%20Aguilar_1559618984029.jpg_7349609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Alexander%20Aguilar_1559618984029.jpg_7349609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Alexander%20Aguilar_1559618984029.jpg_7349609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arrest made in Mascotte murder investigation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Lake County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation.</p><p>Alexander Aguilar, 28, of Mascotte, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Cruz, 35.</p><p>Lake County sheriff's deputies, along with Mascotte police officers, responded to shots fired in the area of North Sunset Road in Mascotte early Saturday morning just before 2 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered two people on the ground with gunshot wounds. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/state-adds-63-hepatitis-a-cases-in-outbreak" title="State adds 63 hepatitis A cases in outbreak" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/hepatitis-A_1557790048655_7254455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State adds 63 hepatitis A cases in outbreak</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The state had 63 cases of hepatitis A reported during the last week of May, bringing the total number of infections this year to 1,373 as of Saturday.</p><p>The Florida Department of Health has been encouraging people to get vaccinated to protect themselves against infection. Two doses --- six months apart --- are required.</p><p>According to a Department of Health report, 96 percent of infections in April involved people who had not been vaccinated. The incidence rate in April was highest among adults aged 30 to 39 years old, at 3.8 cases per 100,000 population.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> (Photo Courtesy: Isaiah Tuckett)" title="THUMB BAKING FB_IMG_1558060057024_1559604863458_1559612154121.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>14-year-old boy bakes and sells 3,500 cupcakes, makes $5K to take whole family to Disney World</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bicyclists-taking-precautions-after-family-hit-by-car" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/deadly-crash-altamonte_1559620965750_7349734_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bicyclists taking precautions after family hit by car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/driver-dies-after-crashing-into-longwood-business" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/longwood-fatal-crash_1559621870848_7349741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/longwood-fatal-crash_1559621870848_7349741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/longwood-fatal-crash_1559621870848_7349741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/longwood-fatal-crash_1559621870848_7349741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/longwood-fatal-crash_1559621870848_7349741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver dies after crashing into Longwood business</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bounce-here-bounce-there-and-blues-bruins-now-knotted-2-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/stanley-cup-2019_1559620095163_7349713_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bounce here, bounce there and Blues, Bruins now knotted 2-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/county-by-county/feds-give-60-million-for-raising-everglades-road-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/everglades-restoration_1548803842610_6693228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/everglades-restoration_1548803842610_6693228_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/everglades-restoration_1548803842610_6693228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/everglades-restoration_1548803842610_6693228_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/everglades-restoration_1548803842610_6693228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Feds give $60 million for raising Everglades road</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/carnival-to-pay-20m-for-cruise-pollution" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Carnival to pay $20M for cruise pollution</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 