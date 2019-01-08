Bicyclist transported to hospital after driver allegedly hits her

- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver allegedly hit a bicyclist at the intersection of Americana Boulevard and San Antonio Avenue early Tuesday.

A Fox 35 news crew was reporting on a different story when they heard a woman scream just after 6 a.m. They saw a bicyclist on the ground and a pick-up truck pulled over on the side of the road. They called 911 and talked to the driver who said he was trying to make a right-hand turn and did not see the woman on the bike.

The woman told Fox 35 she could not feel her left leg but she was alert and talking when first responders arrived on scene. She was transported to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.