- Retired Orange County Judge Belvin Perry, Jr., who chairs the Board of Trustees at Bethune-Cookman University, recently joined students for a few hours of shopping to stock a student government-run food pantry.

Basic food and toiletries were purchased for fellow students in need, some of whom live at or below the poverty level. Many are often first-generation college students. Wash cloths, sanitizer, toothpaste and deodorant were among some of the items purchased, which also included light snacks, soups and other canned good.

Perry, a former chief judge of Florida's Ninth Judicial Circuit, has served as a trustee at the university since 2016.