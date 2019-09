- Walkers and joggers got quite the surprise when a massive swarm of bees made a pit stop on a light pole along Granada Bridge in Ormond Beach.

Erin Taylor, who runs the Ormond Bee Company, was called in to remove the bees.

"There's a lot of people that walk that bridge. I mean that's a very popular bridge in the morning," said Taylor, a beekeeper of 10 years.

She said the bees were in transit, relocating to a new home -- a process she described as a natural part of their lives. That's why she was hesitant to remove them at first.

"I thought about it for a second and said should I leave it, and I said no I can't leave it, someone is going to mess with it," Taylor explained.

But given it was on a tight space along the bridge, she decided it was best to relocate them. With a beekeeping suit on, she swept them into a box as a storm loomed.

"The sky was black. So we're sweeping them in a box and you could hear the thunder," she said.

Taylor says it was the second interesting call she got this week. On Tuesday, a trucker called asking if she could remove a massive swarm from his 18-wheeler.

"So they were tucked up underneath this space. So that was interesting that was very interesting," she said.

"Things are starting to bloom then that's when the population starts to expand, and we see more swarms," she explained.

But says the recent tropical weather may be why bees are more active right now.

"So there may have been some wild hives that may have been jostled about," she said.

Regardless of the reason, she said it's best to call a professional if you spot a swarm.

"At least people are becoming more educated. Even if they are scared, they are taking that next step and calling somebody," she explained.