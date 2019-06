- Flagler County residents should keep an eye out for a bear roaming around.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says that there is a bear in the residential areas of the 'C and F sections of Palm Coast.'

They ask that all residents stay away from the bear and avoid taking photos and videos.

The Florida Wildlife Commission has been notified.

We are aware that there is a bear in the residential areas of the C and F Sections of Palm Coast. We are asking all residents to STAY AWAY from the bear and avoid taking photos, videos, or approaching the bear. FWC has been notified. pic.twitter.com/Se6LU8UOXm — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) June 24, 2019

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.