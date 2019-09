- Bass Pro Shops is launching efforts to support the people of the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined Bass Pro Shops founder and conservationist Johnny Morris on Thursday for the launch of the 'Anglers of the Bahamas' program.

“Last Friday, I toured the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas by air and saw firsthand the devastation of the Abaco Islands and Marsh Harbor,” said Governor DeSantis. “Today, I’m proud to be with Bass Pro as they launch recovery efforts and raise significant funds to assist the people of the Bahamas in their time of need.”

Governor DeSantis has also teamed up with Florida Power & Light to send more than half a million bottles of water to the Bahamas.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Get the latest on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season at ORLANDOHURRICANE.com

Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, destroying thousands of homes and taking the lives of at least 50 people.