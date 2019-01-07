Baseball coach in need of heart transplant

A community is coming together to support a baseball coach who needs a heart transplant.

Eustis High School is preparing for a new season without their coach, David Lee. He is so beloved by his team, they are dedicating this season to him.

"Without him, it's kind of different, because he won't be here to help us," said one of 's players, Cameron Rodriguez. "We pray before every conditioning practice, just for good spirits to him."

Lee is currently at UF Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida, while he waits for a new heart.

"For me he's been a huge mentor," explained Brittany Beall, a science teacher and the softball coach at Eustis High School.

Lee checked himself in to the hospital on Thursday. Although he is showing signs of improvement, his family is pleading for prayers.

"He is fighting for his life, but I know mentally he can do it," Beall said. "His body just has to catch up physically, but he's a tough cookie for sure."

Support is pouring in from all over Lake County.

"He's always had my back, and that's why I appreciate him so much, and I know if roles were reversed, he would be doing the exact same thing for me," Beall added.

To his players, Lee's coaching goes beyond the baseball field.

"He's encouraged me a lot. He sees a future in me, and I really appreciate that," said Rodriguez. "The season's going to be all for him."

The family is asking for people to continue showing support and sharing Coach Lee's story on Facebook, because he's seeing it while during his stay in the hospital.