Avalon Park resident hands out whistles for safety

- As deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office search for a man who stalked and tried luring a 12-year-old girl into his car a few days ago, Avalon Park residents are taking action.

Joe Canete's arming kids with whistles, at no charge.

"We've handed out a couple of hundred in few days so hopefully the kids feel better," he said.

On Saturday, an Avalon Park father called 911, after his daughter was stalked by the stranger. He's also warning parents to beware.

"Pulled up to her right at the side and basically side, get in I'm gonna take you to the Science Center to meet your dad. She basically said no. and he said, come on get in, you don't want to have your dad waiting. And she started walking fast."If we can create a noise, create a disturbance and make that person feel uncomfortable by blowing a whistle and making a big racket I think the person can be deterred. It's real lucky that girl got away and I'm glad she did."

Joe says he created a GoFundMe page to buy the whistles after a different child was approached by a stranger last year. Parents say the whistles are a great idea.

"I think that's wonderful!We gave them out to all the kids in their good bags. We want everyone to have them, God forbid they're put in that situation," said Laurie Jay.

Joe says he has about a thousand whistles left for the children.

"Hopefully the word will get out the kids in Avalon Park they have a way of calling for help immediately.

The whistles are available at Avalon Realty.

