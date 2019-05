- UPDATE: Mr. Jack Gordon has been located in Melbourne. Deputies are with him, he is uninjured and his family has been notified.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate an endangered missing adult.

Jack Gordon, 84, was reported missing on Wednesday from his residence in Cape Canaveral. His wife had contact with him via telephone at approximately 2:45 p.m. when he left the home to meet with her at a location in Cape Canaveral. Gordon never arrived at the location.

Gordon is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with short white hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a 2013, Silver in color, 4-door Lexus RX350, bearing a Florida “Purple Heart” tag QB92B.

Anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Gordon is asked to please call Agent Paulette Stewart of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Canaveral Precinct General Crimes Unit, via the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Communications Center at 321-633-7162, or 911.