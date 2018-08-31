Authorities investigate alleged burglary, exposure

- Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sex Crimes detectives need help identifying a man wanted for questioning in reference to a burglary and exposure.

The incident is alleged to have happened on August 27, around mid-night, in the Williamsburg area of Orange County.

The suspect is described as a slender white male, wearing a black Star Wars shirt, solid black athletic shorts with white stripes and an Assassins Creed hat.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 (8477).