- Deputies in Volusia County have made two arrests following an investigation into the theft of a Red Cross donation jar from an Ormond Beach 7-Eleven store.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Kyle Belcher, and 18-year-olds Michael Norman and Jacob Mangrum, stole the donation jar for "Feed America's Children" program on June 13 at the 7-Eleven store on Ocean Shore Boulevard.

Belcher and Mangrum have been arrested in Hillsborough County, but Norman is still being sought. All three face charges of petit theft. Authorities said a woman was also present during the incident, but her identity has not been released.

In less than ten minutes, deputies said the group distracted the store clerk while stealing a soda, a taquito, and the donation jar. The four of them left the store and drove south on State Road A1A. The donation jar contained an estimated $50.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted about the suspect on their Facebook page, calling him their 'Scumbag of the Week.'

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-248-1777. You can also email Detective Sgt. McDaniel at kmcdaniel@vcso.us. For a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or submit tips online at their website.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.