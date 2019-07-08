Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-248-1777. You can also email Detective Sgt. McDaniel at kmcdaniel@vcso.us. For a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or submit tips online at their website.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
Posted Jul 08 2019 11:33PM EDT
Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are working a murder on Alhambra Drive in Pine Hills.
Investigators say a man around 20 to 30 years old was found shot in the middle of the road, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. The victim, who was not immediately identified, later died at the hospital.
A search was underway for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).
Posted Jul 08 2019 09:58PM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 10:47PM EDT
The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office has received the most money in the state for elections security.
All around Florida, 55 counties are receiving an Election Security Grant from Florida's Secretary of State.
"We need every penny of it. Florida is going to be very complicated in the 2020 election, and we need to make sure Florida is running smoothly in every county," said State Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando.
Posted Jul 08 2019 09:59PM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 10:29PM EDT
DeBary's City Council passed an ordinance expanding regulations over registered sex offenders.
The ordinance bans registered sex offenders from community pools, water parks, school bus stops, and other private and public areas. The ordinance also increases the distance sex offenders can live from these places.
The previous ordinance kept sex offenders 1,000 feet away from parks, schools, bus stops, and other areas you can find children. Now, the distance is 2,500 feet.