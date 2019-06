- Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol have arrested the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident from earlier this year, that left a tourist visiting from Wisconsin dead at the scene.

FHP on Wednesday announced the arrest of Dwayne Drayton, 37, of Palm Bay, Florida in the Feb. 23 death of Robert Henschel, 70. Troopers said Drayton turned himself into authorities.

Henschel's relatives said he was in Florida, escaping the cold weather. While traveling along State Road 528, he ran out of gas, near State Road 520, and got out of the car. Troopers said he was struck and killed in the outside lane around 11:30 p.m. At the time, he was standing behind his vehicle, which was partially blocking the lane.

"As I went past the car, I could see there's a gentleman on the ground," Jennifer Lycans told FOX 35, in the days following the incident.

Lycans was heading home from work when she spotted Henschel, who was surrounded by several people who were trying to come to his aid.

"Said they didn't slow down. Didn't try to stop. They just kept driving, and it happened so fast," Lycans says.

After a Crimeline tip and an anonymous phone call were reviewed by the FHP, the suspect vehicle was located in Palm Bay. Investigators said DNA found on the 2018 Dodge Charger matched that of the victim. Upon further inspection, troopers said the vehicle appeared to have been cleaned and evidence removed.

Drayton has been booked into the Orange County Jail on $11,000 bond. He has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and one count of destroying evidence, both felonies.