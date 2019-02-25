< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed tourist visiting Florida id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411023318" data-article-version="1.0">Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed tourist visiting Florida</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411023318" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed tourist visiting Florida&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/arrest-made-in-hit-and-run-that-killed-tourist-visiting-florida" data-title="Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed tourist visiting Florida" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/arrest-made-in-hit-and-run-that-killed-tourist-visiting-florida" addthis:title="Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed tourist visiting Florida"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411023318.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411023318");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411023318_391614150_170641"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411023318_391614150_170641";this.videosJson='[{"id":"391614150","video":"539413","title":"Troopers%20seek%20driver%20who%20struck%20and%20killed%20tourist","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%2010%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F02%2F25%2FTroopers_seek_driver_who_struck_and_kill_0_6824425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F02%2F25%2FTroopers_seek_driver_who_struck_and_killed_touri_539413_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1645762260%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D2JaKhrKds7jVUb-lmmoDoZg5wVk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Farrest-made-in-hit-and-run-that-killed-tourist-visiting-florida"}},"createDate":"Feb 25 2019 11:11PM EST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411023318_391614150_170641",video:"539413",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/25/Troopers_seek_driver_who_struck_and_kill_0_6824425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%252010%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/02/25/Troopers_seek_driver_who_struck_and_killed_touri_539413_1800.mp4?Expires=1645762260&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=2JaKhrKds7jVUb-lmmoDoZg5wVk",eventLabel:"Troopers%20seek%20driver%20who%20struck%20and%20killed%20tourist-391614150",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Farrest-made-in-hit-and-run-that-killed-tourist-visiting-florida"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Valerie Boey, FOX 35 Orlando
Posted Jun 05 2019 06:10PM EDT
Video Posted Feb 25 2019 11:11PM EST src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/25/Robert%20Henschel_1551156374399.jpg_6824536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/25/Robert%20Henschel_1551156374399.jpg_6824536_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/25/Robert%20Henschel_1551156374399.jpg_6824536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/25/Robert%20Henschel_1551156374399.jpg_6824536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/25/Robert%20Henschel_1551156374399.jpg_6824536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411023318-391619139" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/25/Robert%20Henschel_1551156374399.jpg_6824536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/25/Robert%20Henschel_1551156374399.jpg_6824536_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/25/Robert%20Henschel_1551156374399.jpg_6824536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/25/Robert%20Henschel_1551156374399.jpg_6824536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/25/Robert%20Henschel_1551156374399.jpg_6824536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411023318" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 Orlando)</strong> - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol have arrested the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident from earlier this year, that left a tourist visiting from Wisconsin dead at the scene.</p> <p>FHP on Wednesday announced the arrest of Dwayne Drayton, 37, of Palm Bay, Florida in the Feb. 23 death of Robert Henschel, 70. Troopers said Drayton turned himself into authorities.</p> <p>Henschel's relatives said he was in Florida, escaping the cold weather. While traveling along State Road 528, he ran out of gas, near State Road 520, and got out of the car. Troopers said he was struck and killed in the outside lane around 11:30 p.m. At the time, he was standing behind his vehicle, which was partially blocking the lane. </p> <p>"As I went past the car, I could see there's a gentleman on the ground," Jennifer Lycans told FOX 35, in the days following the incident. </p> <p>Lycans was heading home from work when she spotted Henschel, who was surrounded by several people who were trying to come to his aid.</p> <p>"Said they didn't slow down. Didn't try to stop. They just kept driving, and it happened so fast," Lycans says.</p> <p>After a Crimeline tip and an anonymous phone call were reviewed by the FHP, the suspect vehicle was located in Palm Bay. Investigators said DNA found on the 2018 Dodge Charger matched that of the victim. Upon further inspection, troopers said the vehicle appeared to have been cleaned and evidence removed.</p> <p>Drayton has been booked into the Orange County Jail on $11,000 bond. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/DeSantis_lays_out_plan_to_get_rid_of_Com_3_6703205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/DeSantis_lays_out_plan_to_get_rid_of_Com_3_6703205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/DeSantis_lays_out_plan_to_get_rid_of_Com_3_6703205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/DeSantis_lays_out_plan_to_get_rid_of_Com_3_6703205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/31/DeSantis_lays_out_plan_to_get_rid_of_Com_3_6703205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Higher education bill lands on Governor DeSantis' desk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p Gov. Ron DeSantis formally received five bills from the Legislature on Wednesday, including a measure (SB 190) that would make a series of changes in the higher-education system.</p><p>The bill includes changes in how public universities and colleges fund construction projects --- one of House Speaker Jose Oliva’s priorities during the legislative session that ended last month. That issue was prompted, at least in part, by a financial scandal at the University of Central Florida, where state money was misused for a construction project.</p><p>Among the other issues in the bill are changes to the Bright Futures scholarships program. DeSantis faces a June 20 deadline for acting on the five bills.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/onstar-alert-leads-to-rescue-of-1-year-old-florida-girl-from-hot-car" title="OnStar alert leads to rescue of 1-year-old Florida girl from hot car" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/columbia%20county%20SO_kristina%20bowermaster_060519_1559766279352.png_7355628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/columbia%20county%20SO_kristina%20bowermaster_060519_1559766279352.png_7355628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/columbia%20county%20SO_kristina%20bowermaster_060519_1559766279352.png_7355628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/columbia%20county%20SO_kristina%20bowermaster_060519_1559766279352.png_7355628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/columbia%20county%20SO_kristina%20bowermaster_060519_1559766279352.png_7355628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>OnStar alert leads to rescue of 1-year-old Florida girl from hot car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A vehicle assistance company helped save a 1-year-old Florida girl after her mom passed out inside a hot car.</p><p>OnStar vehicle alerted the Columbia County Sheriff's Office that there was a child making noises inside a vehicle that wasn't running. Deputies were able to get inside the car Sunday because the window was cracked a few inches.</p><p>The child was drenched in sweat and had an overflowing diaper. The mother Kristina Bowermaster was passed out and complained she felt dizzy, but refused medical attention.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/raccoon-named-hank-williams-spotted-hanging-out-of-car-on-florida-road" title="Raccoon named Hank Williams spotted hanging out of car on Florida road" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Raccoon_spotted_in_driver_s_seat_0_7354727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Raccoon_spotted_in_driver_s_seat_0_7354727_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Raccoon_spotted_in_driver_s_seat_0_7354727_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Raccoon_spotted_in_driver_s_seat_0_7354727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Raccoon_spotted_in_driver_s_seat_0_7354727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="VIDEO: Savannah Jade" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Raccoon named Hank Williams spotted hanging out of car on Florida road</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 03:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 03:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A raccoon who goes by the name Hank Williams and thinks he's a dog was spotted in a driver's lap going down a Florida road.</p><p>Savannah Jade and her boyfriend, Jermaine, were driving down Suncoast Boulevard in Homosasssa on Sunday when they spotted a raccoon in the lap of the driver next to them. </p><p>"Whoa!" Get the New Weather App Now!: Ruby Nell Howell, 70, is pictured in a booking photo after turning herself in on June 4, 2019. (Photo credit: Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department) 