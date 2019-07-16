A reunion Tuesday at the Kennedy firing room by past and present launch controllers -- and Collins' return to the pad, now leased to SpaceX -- kicked off a week of celebrations marking each day of Apollo 11's eight-day voyage.
In Huntsville, Alabama, where the Saturn V was developed, some 4,900 model rockets lifted off simultaneously, commemorating the moment the Apollo 11 crew blasted off for the moon. More than 1,000 youngsters attending Space Camp counted down ... "5, 4, 3, 2, 1!" -- and cheered as the red, white and blue rockets created a gray cloud, at least for a few moments, in the sky.
The U.S. Space and Rocket Center was shooting for an altitude of at least 100 feet (30 meters) in order to set a new Guinness Book of World Records. Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden helped with the mass launching. Also present: all three children of German-born rocket genius Wernher von Braun, who masterminded the Saturn V.
At the Air and Space Museum in Washington, the spacesuit that Armstrong wore went back on display in mint condition, complete with lunar dust left on the suit's knees, thighs and elbows. On hand for the unveiling were Vice President Mike Pence, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Armstrong's older son, Rick. Armstrong died in 2012.
A fundraising campaign took just five days to raise the $500,000 needed for the restoration.
Calling Armstrong a hero, Pence said "the American people express their gratitude by preserving this symbol of courage."
Back at Kennedy, NASA televised original launch video of Apollo 11, timed down to the second. Then Cabana turned his conversation with Collins to NASA's next moonshot program, Artemis, named after the twin sister of Greek mythology's Apollo. It seeks to put the first woman and next man on the lunar surface -- the moon's south pole -- by 2024. President John F. Kennedy's challenge to put a man on the moon by the end of 1969 took eight years to achieve.
Collins said he likes the name Artemis and, even more, likes the concept behind Artemis.
"But I don't want to go back to the moon," Collins told Cabana. "I want to go direct to Mars. I call it the JFK Mars Express."
Collins noted that the moon-first crowd has merit to its argument and he pointed out Armstrong himself was among those who believed returning to the moon "would assist us mightily in our attempt to go to Mars."
Cabana assured Collins, "We believe the faster we get to the moon, the faster we get to Mars as we develop those systems that we need to make that happen."
About 100 of the original 500 launch controllers and managers on July 16, 1969, reunited in the firing room Tuesday morning. The crowd also included members of NASA's next moon management team, including Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, launch director for the still-in-development Space Launch System moon rocket. The SLS will surpass the Saturn V, the world's most powerful rocket to fly to date.
Blackwell-Thompson said she got goosebumps listening to the replay of the Apollo 11 countdown. Hearing Collins' "personal account of what that was like was absolutely amazing."
The lone female launch controller for Apollo 11, JoAnn Morgan, enjoyed seeing the much updated- firing room. One thing was notably missing, though: stacks of paper. "We could have walked to the moon on the paper," Morgan said.
Later Tuesday, Collins was going to be reunited with two other Apollo astronauts at an evening gala at Kennedy, including Apollo 16 moonwalker Charlie Duke, who was the capsule communicator in Mission Control for the Apollo 11 moon landing. Huntsville's rocket center also had a special anniversary dinner on tap Tuesday night, with Aldrin and other retired Apollo and Skylab astronauts and rocket scientists.
Only four of the 12 moonwalkers from 1969 through 1972 are still alive: Aldrin, Duke, Apollo 15's David Scott and Apollo 17's Harrison Schmitt.
NASA spokesman Bob Jacobs said Aldrin, 89, bowed out of the launch pad visit, citing his intense schedule of appearances. Aldrin hosted a gala in Southern California last Saturday and planned to head directly to the Huntsville dinner. Aldrin and Collins may reunite in Washington on Friday or Saturday, the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's moon landing.
A man in Pennsylvania is accusing his delivery driver of speeding off with a bellyful of barbecue.
Chris Payton, of York County, claims he ordered six ribs from a local barbecue restaurant via DoorDash, only to discover that the driver had helped herself to two of the ribs, and some waffle fries, before dropping them off.
"I guess she just pulls over to the side of the road and just decides to have herself a little snack before she delivers," Payton told Fox 43 .
Orlando, get ready for some great food at great prices.
On Tuesday, Visit Orlando announced that the 14th year of 'Magical Dining' runs form August 23rd to September 30th.
More than 100 Orlando restaurants are reportedly participating in 2019. These restaurants are located across seven districts. They include the following:
The Florida Department of Education is being sued over allegations it shortchanged teachers when it paid bonuses awarded by the Legislature.
The class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday in Tallahassee alleges that the department illegally ordered school districts to subtract the employer's portion of Social Security and Medicare taxes from the amount given to teachers, costing each hundreds of dollars annually over two years. The law firm of Morgan & Morgan says under federal law the districts are obligated to pay that portion of the taxes.
The lawsuit says more than 160,000 teachers rated "highly effective" received bonuses during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. Under the program, bonuses of $6,000 and $1,200 were granted. Teachers could receive both.