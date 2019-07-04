< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Another outburst in court from convicted killer Scott Nelson convicted killer Scott Nelson" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/another-outburst-in-court-from-convicted-killer-scott-nelson" addthis:title="Another outburst in court from convicted killer Scott Nelson"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416219876.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416219876");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_416219876_416180301_109049"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_416219876_416180301_109049";this.videosJson='[{"id":"416180301","video":"580921","title":"Another%20court%20outburst%20from%20convicted%20killer%20Scott%20Nelson","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%205%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F03%2FAnother_court_outburst_from_convicted_ki_0_7473958_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F03%2FAnother_court_outburst_from_convicted_killer_Sco_580921_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656805239%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dj20j5fGUxPDGHN1YNw_PU_gjDKQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fanother-outburst-in-court-from-convicted-killer-scott-nelson"}},"createDate":"Jul 03 2019 07:40PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_416219876_416180301_109049",video:"580921",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/Another_court_outburst_from_convicted_ki_0_7473958_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%25205%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/03/Another_court_outburst_from_convicted_killer_Sco_580921_1800.mp4?Expires=1656805239&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=j20j5fGUxPDGHN1YNw_PU_gjDKQ",eventLabel:"Another%20court%20outburst%20from%20convicted%20killer%20Scott%20Nelson-416180301",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fanother-outburst-in-court-from-convicted-killer-scott-nelson"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Lara Greenberg, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jul 04 2019 12:12AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 03 2019 07:40PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416219876-416219825" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416219876" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - There was chaos in the courtroom Wednesday morning, when Scott Nelson had yet another outburst in Orange County Court.</p><p>Nelson was convicted of killing Winter Park nanny Jennifer Fulford. During the sentencing phase of his trial Wednesday, he shouted at his lawyers and argued with the judge until the judge threatened Nelson to stay quiet or get out.</p><p>"He's out of control," Nelson shouted in the courtroom."Sir, sir."</p><p>Another day in court meant another outburst from Scott Nelson.</p><p>"The due process of this trial," Nelson said to the judge."Mr. Nelson. You have attorneys," the judge replied.</p><p>Nelson is facing the death penalty for the murder of Fulford and interrupted his own sentencing after a prisons expert told the jury Nelson's previous prison records show, "he had issues with the white gangs."</p><p>"He had the Muslims who were mad at him. I didn't see where he made the Hispanics mad, but he had everybody else mad at him," said Roy "Tim" Gravette, a federal prisons expert.</p><p>"He called me a racist in front of black jurors. Mistrial. Now I've been through enough," said Nelson in court.</p><p>The outburst got even more out of control as the judge tried to calm Nelson down.</p><p>"Mr. Nelson," said the judge. "When do I get to testify?" Nelson asked his attorneys. "Put me up there."</p><p>Ultimately, Nelson left the courtroom with his attorneys. When he came back, the judge asked, "do you have any issues with proceeding at this point?" "No, I don't have any issues at all, Sir," said Nelson. "I would just like to proceed now. I was getting into my feelings I guess you could say. It won't happen again."</p><p>It didn't. Nelson stayed quiet for the rest of the witness and the next one on the stand. More Local News Stories

Family recovering after hit and run data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/Family_recovering_after_hit_and_run_0_7474118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/Family_recovering_after_hit_and_run_0_7474118_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/Family_recovering_after_hit_and_run_0_7474118_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/Family_recovering_after_hit_and_run_0_7474118_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/Family_recovering_after_hit_and_run_0_7474118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family recovering after hit and run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 12:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother is still in shock, just days after a hit-and-run driver struck her and her children as they were crossing a roadway in Pine Hills.</p><p>"I saw the lights, I tried to move them, it was too late, I saw my babies slide down the road, I saw Bella fly," said Francharia Williams. "I started to chase them and when I got to them, he was unconscious and covered in blood, his sister, she was covered in blood, her head was laying on the side and my other son had blood coming out of his mouth, he wasn't moving, he wasn't responsive."</p><p>The five were taken to the hospital. Williams suffered a fractured hip and three of the kids have serious injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/commuters-welcome-new-express-lanes-on-sr-528" title="Commuters welcome new express lanes on SR 528" data-articleId="416214603" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/New_express_lanes_open_on_State_Road_528_0_7474671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/New_express_lanes_open_on_State_Road_528_0_7474671_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/New_express_lanes_open_on_State_Road_528_0_7474671_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/New_express_lanes_open_on_State_Road_528_0_7474671_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/New_express_lanes_open_on_State_Road_528_0_7474671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Commuters welcome new express lanes on SR 528</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 11:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some new express lanes have opened on State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway), just in time for holiday travel. It's a welcome sight for commuters.</p><p>"The Beachline Expressway has gone from a four lane toll road to eight lanes. There will be two expressways in each direction and then an auxiliary lane in each direction," said Florida's Turnpike spokesperson Katie Mitzner.</p><p>She said the auxiliary lanes are for people who plan to get to a nearby exit to access local roads, while express lanes are for drivers traveling longer distances.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/state-working-with-cdc-to-tackle-hepatitis-a-outbreak" title="State working with CDC to tackle hepatitis A outbreak" data-articleId="416212963" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State working with CDC to tackle hepatitis A outbreak</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 11:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Department of Health is working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address a hepatitis A outbreak and hopes the "partnership" will help expand vaccinations, state officials said Wednesday.</p><p>The department issued a news release about the effort but did not detail how the agencies would work together on what Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez described as increasing "our vaccination outreach."</p><p>The state reported 1,718 cases of hepatitis A between Jan. 1 and June 29. Despite efforts to promote vaccinations, the state reported 346 cases between May 31 and June 29. Public health officials say vaccinations are the cornerstone in controlling the outbreak.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Featured Videos

Family recovering after hit and run

Dating app used to lure victims in Gainesville

Another outburst in court from convicted killer Scott Nelson

Deputies: Woman left child alone at home to go drinking with boyfriend href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dating-app-used-to-lure-victims-in-gainesville"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/gainesville-dating-app-crime_1562213505740_7474912_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="gainesville-dating-app-crime_1562213505740.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dating app used to lure victims in Gainesville</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/another-outburst-in-court-from-convicted-killer-scott-nelson"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="scott-nelson_1562213508087.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Another outburst in court from convicted killer Scott Nelson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/deputies-woman-left-child-alone-at-home-to-go-drinking-with-boyfriend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Forsyth_KellyMayAlgar_070319_1562165730700_7472053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Forsyth_KellyMayAlgar_070319_1562165730700-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Woman left child alone at home to go drinking with boyfriend</h3> </a> Most Recent

Dating app used to lure victims in Gainesville

Another outburst in court from convicted killer Scott Nelson

Deputies: Woman left child alone at home to go drinking with boyfriend

Commuters welcome new express lanes on SR 528

State working with CDC to tackle hepatitis A outbreak data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/gainesville-dating-app-crime_1562213505740_7474912_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/gainesville-dating-app-crime_1562213505740_7474912_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/gainesville-dating-app-crime_1562213505740_7474912_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/gainesville-dating-app-crime_1562213505740_7474912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dating app used to lure victims in Gainesville</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/another-outburst-in-court-from-convicted-killer-scott-nelson" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/scott-nelson_1562213508087_7474913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Another outburst in court from convicted killer Scott Nelson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/deputies-woman-left-child-alone-at-home-to-go-drinking-with-boyfriend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Forsyth_KellyMayAlgar_070319_1562165730700_7472053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Forsyth_KellyMayAlgar_070319_1562165730700_7472053_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Forsyth_KellyMayAlgar_070319_1562165730700_7472053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Forsyth_KellyMayAlgar_070319_1562165730700_7472053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/03/Forsyth_KellyMayAlgar_070319_1562165730700_7472053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Woman left child alone at home to go drinking with boyfriend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/commuters-welcome-new-express-lanes-on-sr-528" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/state-road-528-beachline-expressway_1562211042506_7474599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/state-road-528-beachline-expressway_1562211042506_7474599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/state-road-528-beachline-expressway_1562211042506_7474599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/state-road-528-beachline-expressway_1562211042506_7474599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/state-road-528-beachline-expressway_1562211042506_7474599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Commuters welcome new express lanes on SR 528</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/state-working-with-cdc-to-tackle-hepatitis-a-outbreak" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/hepatitis-A-vaccine_1559706463801_7353036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State working with CDC to tackle hepatitis A outbreak</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 