Photo Courtesy: Volusia County Animal Services Photo Courtesy: Volusia County Animal Services

- A ruff afternoon in DeLand, Florida ended "pawstively," thanks to two animal control officers.

The City of Volusia County reported that a dog was spotted running loose on Monday by a motorist. The driver stopped to pick the dog up, but unfortunately, the dog was frightened and jumped into her vehicle and crawled under the dashboard. He became wedged behind the dashboard controls and the vehicle's engine firewall, which was hot due to the heat from the car engine.

The motorist reportedly called for help, so the Volusia County Animal Services and Volusia County Fire Rescue quickly responded.

The City of Volusia County said that two animal control officers worked together to get close enough to the dog to grasp it safely. After several attempts, they were able to free the animal.

The dog was said to be overhearted, scared, and dehydrated. Its owner, who adopted the dog the previous day, was reunited with her pet.