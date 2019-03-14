< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fanimal-control-officers-save-chihuahua-trapped-in-car-s-dashboard width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/advent-health-winter-garden_1552604529102_6893298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="AdventHealth breaks ground on Winter Garden inpatient facility"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/adventhealth-breaks-ground-on-winter-garden-inpatient-facility">AdventHealth breaks ground on Winter Garden inpatient facility</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/bear-sightings-on-the-rise-in-oviedo"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/10/01/black_bear_file_photo_1538429030415_6139276_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bear sightings on the rise in Oviedo"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/bear-sightings-on-the-rise-in-oviedo">Bear sightings on the rise in Oviedo</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/22nd-horse-since-december-dies-at-californias-santa-anita-park-after-race-track-declared-safe"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/03/14/Fatal_injury_of_22nd_horse_to_die_at_Cal_0_6892049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="22nd horse since December dies at California's Santa Anita Park after race track declared safe"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/22nd-horse-since-december-dies-at-californias-santa-anita-park-after-race-track-declared-safe">22nd horse since December dies at California's Santa Anita Park after race track declared safe</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/senate-rejects-trump-border-emergency-as-republicans-defect"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/20/MITCH-MCCONNELL-GETTY_1540070851802_6242564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/senate-rejects-trump-border-emergency-as-republicans-defect">Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/adventhealth-breaks-ground-on-winter-garden-inpatient-facility">AdventHealth breaks ground on Winter Garden inpatient facility</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/bear-sightings-on-the-rise-in-oviedo">Bear sightings on the rise in Oviedo</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/22nd-horse-since-december-dies-at-californias-santa-anita-park-after-race-track-declared-safe">22nd horse since December dies at California's Santa Anita Park after race track declared safe</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/senate-rejects-trump-border-emergency-as-republicans-defect">Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/larry-the-alligator-has-new-home-at-gatorland-in-orlando">Larry the alligator has new home at Gatorland in Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/animal-control-officers-save-chihuahua-trapped-in-car-s-dashboard">Animal control officers save Chihuahua trapped in car's dashboard</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <div id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Traffic Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/orlando-ranked-as-no-1-city-in-florida-for-most-aggressive-drivers"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/traffic%20orlando_1552406514960.png_6882060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Orlando ranked as No. 1 city in Florida for most aggressive drivers"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/orlando-ranked-as-no-1-city-in-florida-for-most-aggressive-drivers">Orlando ranked as No. 1 city in Florida for most aggressive drivers</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/2-men-killed-1-seriously-injured-after-being-hit-by-car-on-sr-50"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/Web%20_OP_4_CP_00_1552570382039.png_6890662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="2 men killed, 1 seriously injured after being hit by car on SR 50"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/2-men-killed-1-seriously-injured-after-being-hit-by-car-on-sr-50">2 men killed, 1 seriously injured after being hit by car on SR 50</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/grounding-of-boeing-737-max-jets-causing-problems-at-orlando-international-airport"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/planee_1552559157933_6890425_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets causing problems at Orlando International Airport"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/grounding-of-boeing-737-max-jets-causing-problems-at-orlando-international-airport">Grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets causing problems at Orlando International Airport</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/home/victims-in-fiery-head-on-crash-are-all-from-kissimmee"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/12/Polk%20Crash_1552444794345.jpg_6885374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Victims in fiery, head-on crash are all from Kissimmee"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/home/victims-in-fiery-head-on-crash-are-all-from-kissimmee">Victims in fiery, head-on crash are all from Kissimmee</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Fox Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/student-of-the-week">Student of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Good Day Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/good-day/student-of-the-week-kyle-caudill"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/Student_of_the_Week__Kyle_Caudill_0_6886755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Student of the Week: Kyle Caudill"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/good-day/student-of-the-week-kyle-caudill">Student of the Week: Kyle Caudill</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/good-day/student-of-the-week-raevin-lee_"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/27/Student_of_the_Week__Kerrigan_Azme_0_6830169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Student of the Week: Kerrigan Azme"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/good-day/student-of-the-week-raevin-lee_">Student of the Week: Kerrigan Azme</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/good-day/student-of-the-week-raevin-lee"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/06/Student_of_the_Week__Raevin_Lee_0_6858420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Student of the Week: Raevin Lee"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/good-day/student-of-the-week-raevin-lee">Student of the Week: Raevin Lee</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/good-day/cbd-oil-infused-foot-cream-hits-the-oscar-s-red-carpet"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/22/CBD_oil_infused_cream_being_used_on_Osca_0_6809324_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="CBD oil-infused foot cream hits the Oscar's red carpet"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/good-day/cbd-oil-infused-foot-cream-hits-the-oscar-s-red-carpet">CBD oil-infused foot cream hits the Oscar's red carpet</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Good Day Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/good-day/student-of-the-week-kyle-caudill">Student of the Week: Kyle Caudill</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/good-day/student-of-the-week-raevin-lee_">Student of the Week: Kerrigan Azme</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/good-day/student-of-the-week-raevin-lee">Student of the Week: Raevin Lee</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/good-day/cbd-oil-infused-foot-cream-hits-the-oscar-s-red-carpet">CBD oil-infused foot cream hits the Oscar's red carpet</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/good-day/stores-restaurants-ready-to-welcome-race-fans-for-daytona-500">Stores, restaurants ready to welcome race fans for Daytona 500</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/good-day/daytona-500-sign-maker-guides-race-fans-through-speedway">Daytona 500 sign maker guides race fans through speedway</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/tampa-bay-buccaneers">Tampa Bay Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nba">NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Sports Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/sports/florida-ends-skid-beats-arkansas-66-50-in-sec-tournament"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Florida ends skid, beats Arkansas 66-50 in SEC Tournament"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/sports/florida-ends-skid-beats-arkansas-66-50-in-sec-tournament">Florida ends skid, beats Arkansas 66-50 in SEC Tournament</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/sports/orlando-magic/beal-bryant-lead-wizards-to-crucial-100-90-win-over-magic"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Beal, Bryant lead Wizards to crucial 100-90 win over Magic"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/sports/orlando-magic/beal-bryant-lead-wizards-to-crucial-100-90-win-over-magic">Beal, Bryant lead Wizards to crucial 100-90 win over Magic</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/facebook-instant/nba-enes-kanter-won-t-be-silenced-by-turkish-government-despite-threats-against-him"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/13/Enes-Kanter%20GETTY%20IMAGE_1552496136784.jpg_6886865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NBA star Enes Kanter says he won't be silenced by the Turkish government despite threats against him"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/facebook-instant/nba-enes-kanter-won-t-be-silenced-by-turkish-government-despite-threats-against-him">NBA star Enes Kanter says he won't be silenced by the Turkish government despite threats against him</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/sports/cleveland-browns-acquire-star-wr-odell-beckham-jr-in-trade-with-new-york-giants"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/12/Beckham_1552436079614_6884507_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Reports: Cleveland Browns acquire star WR Odell Beckham Jr. in trade with New York Giants"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/sports/cleveland-browns-acquire-star-wr-odell-beckham-jr-in-trade-with-new-york-giants">Reports: Cleveland Browns acquire star WR Odell Beckham Jr. in trade with New York Giants</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <div id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Entertainment Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/entertainment/sephora-drops-lori-loughlins-daughter-over-college-bribery-scandal"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/14/getty--Actress-Lori-Loughlin-_OP_C_CP_-and-daughters-Isabella-Giannulli-_OP_R_CP_-and-Olivia-Giannulli-_OP_L_CP__1552595470629_6892705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sephora drops Lori Loughlin's daughter over college bribery scandal"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/entertainment/sephora-drops-lori-loughlins-daughter-over-college-bribery-scandal">Sephora drops Lori Loughlin's daughter over college bribery scandal</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/entertainment/lori-loughlin-loses-starring-roles-on-hallmark-channel"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/14/GettyImages-925169280_1552594958042_6892681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lori Loughlin loses starring roles on Hallmark Channel"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/entertainment/lori-loughlin-loses-starring-roles-on-hallmark-channel">Lori Loughlin loses starring roles on Hallmark Channel</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/entertainment/at-t-raises-prices-for-directv-now-streaming-service"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/14/pasted-image-0-24_1552594411043_6892660_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="AT&T raises prices for DirecTV Now streaming service"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/entertainment/at-t-raises-prices-for-directv-now-streaming-service">AT&T raises prices for DirecTV Now streaming service</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/entertainment/city-council-designates-march-14th-meek-mill-day-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/meek_mill_generic_02_city_of_philadelphia_1546202893887_6573023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Philadelphia City Council honors Meek Mill, designates "Meek Mill Weekend""> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/entertainment/city-council-designates-march-14th-meek-mill-day-">Philadelphia City Council honors Meek Mill, designates "Meek Mill Weekend"</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/my65">WRBW | my65</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/mobile">Mobile Apps</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Videos</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Animal control officers save Chihuahua trapped in car's dashboard fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Animal control officers save Chihuahua trapped in car's dashboard&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/VOLUSIA%20COUNTY%20ANIMAL%20SERVICES_chihuahua%201_031419_1552584793547.png_6891580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Animal control officers save Chihuahua trapped in car's dashboard&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/VOLUSIA%20COUNTY%20ANIMAL%20SERVICES_chihuahua%201_031419_1552584793547.png_6891580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/animal-control-officers-save-chihuahua-trapped-in-car-s-dashboard" data-title="Animal control officers save Chihuahua trapped in car's dashboard" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/animal-control-officers-save-chihuahua-trapped-in-car-s-dashboard" addthis:title="Animal control officers save Chihuahua trapped in car's dashboard"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394861718");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_394861718_394925537_172503"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_394861718_394925537_172503";this.videosJson='[{"id":"394925537","video":"544703","title":"Chihuahua%20stuck%20in%20car%20dashboard","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%205%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F14%2FChihuahua_stuck_in_car_dashboard_0_6893187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F14%2FChihuahua_stuck_in_car_dashboard_544703_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1647209505%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DksB_b5096XoJJHvnOu695y4NQss","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fanimal-control-officers-save-chihuahua-trapped-in-car-s-dashboard"}},"createDate":"Mar 14 2019 06:11PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_394861718_394925537_172503",video:"544703",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/Chihuahua_stuck_in_car_dashboard_0_6893187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%25205%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/14/Chihuahua_stuck_in_car_dashboard_544703_1800.mp4?Expires=1647209505&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ksB_b5096XoJJHvnOu695y4NQss",eventLabel:"Chihuahua%20stuck%20in%20car%20dashboard-394925537",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fanimal-control-officers-save-chihuahua-trapped-in-car-s-dashboard"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Mar 14 2019 01:33PM EDT
Video Posted Mar 14 2019 06:11PM EDT
Updated Mar 14 2019 06:19PM EDT Photo Courtesy: Volusia County Animal Services DELAND, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL) - A ruff afternoon in DeLand, Florida ended "pawstively," thanks to two animal control officers.

The City of Volusia County reported that a dog was spotted running loose on Monday by a motorist. The driver stopped to pick the dog up, but unfortunately, the dog was frightened and jumped into her vehicle and crawled under the dashboard. He became wedged behind the dashboard controls and the vehicle's engine firewall, which was hot due to the heat from the car engine.

The motorist reportedly called for help, so the Volusia County Animal Services and Volusia County Fire Rescue quickly responded.

The City of Volusia County said that two animal control officers worked together to get close enough to the dog to grasp it safely. After several attempts, they were able to free the animal.

The dog was said to be overhearted, scared, and dehydrated. Since then, the emergency room has seen more than 80,000 patients. The new pavilion will add to the existing 24-bed emergency department and medical office building. The expansion, opening in 2021, is expected to create 700 hospital jobs. All Rights Reserved. According to witnesses, the 16-year-old boy struck a custodian in the back of the head with a golf cart battery charger as he fled the classroom. There were five reported sightings in 2016 and a whopping 70 in 2018, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks toward the Senate chamber to listen to Sen. Susan Collins' (R-ME) floor speech to announce her vote for the nomination of SCOTUS Judge Brett Kavanaugh on October 5, 2018 in DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" title="MITCH-MCCONNELL-GETTY_1540070851802-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
Contact Us href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a 