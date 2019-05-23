< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Posted May 23 2019 04:54PM EDT

LAKE MARY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - A 40-year-old Florida man attempted to lure an 8-year-old girl for sex, bringing condoms and a child-sized pink dress to what he thought was an arranged encounter with the child through her father, authorities say.

Frederick M. Pohl Jr., of Clermont, engaged in a series of online chats prior to his arrest on May 21, according to investigators. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A 40-year-old Florida man attempted to lure an 8-year-old girl for sex, bringing condoms and a child-sized pink dress to what he thought was an arranged encounter with the child through her father, authorities say.</p> <p>Frederick M. Pohl Jr., of Clermont, engaged in a series of online chats prior to his arrest on May 21, according to investigators. </p> <p>"Pohl believed he was chatting with the child and her father, but he was actually communicating with an undercover federal agent," read a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice. </p> <p>Investigators say Pohl sent explicit photographs of himself and arranged to meet with the child at an Orlando hotel. When Pohl arrived at the hotel, expecting to meet the girl and her father, he was arrested by agents with the Department of Homeland Security. He has been detained since his was taken into custody.</p> <p>Pohl is charged with attempting to entice a child for sex. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. </p> <p>This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse and will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael P. Felicetta. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/bridenstine-new-nasa-moon-program-will-be-different-from-apollo-missions" title="Bridenstine: New NASA moon program will be different from Apollo missions" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/NASA_administrator_on_Artemis_moon_missi_0_7307808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bridenstine: New NASA moon program will be different from Apollo missions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NASA is launching another moon mission, this one called Artemis. Administrator Jim Bridenstine spoke Thursday at Florida Technical University, to breakdown the mission and explain how it differs from Apollo.</p><p>“While, it is built on the credibility of Apollo, it’s also going to be very different,” said Bridenstine.</p><p>One of the major differences this time is the commercial space industry's role in supplying much of the technology for the program. Bridenstine said this change will help the organization achieve its goal of putting astronauts back on the moon by 2024.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/a1a-rehab-hurting-businesses-in-flagler-beach" title="A1A rehab hurting businesses in Flagler Beach" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/A1A_rehab_hurting_businesses_in_Flagler__0_7307765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/A1A_rehab_hurting_businesses_in_Flagler__0_7307765_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/A1A_rehab_hurting_businesses_in_Flagler__0_7307765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/A1A_rehab_hurting_businesses_in_Flagler__0_7307765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/A1A_rehab_hurting_businesses_in_Flagler__0_7307765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>A1A rehab hurting businesses in Flagler Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Trezza, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's been nearly three years since Hurricane Matthew slammed Flagler Beach, collapsing a stretch of A1A.</p><p>Just a single northbound lane is open while the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continues to repair the damage, and it will stay that way through the holiday weekend. Businesses on the street say FDOT can't finish this project soon enough.</p><p>“It just makes it very difficult to run and operate a business with all the different challenges that we face, especially after one hurricane,” said John Lulgjuraj, who owns Oceanside Bar & Grill. “It doesn't matter how much marketing dollars I put into saying we're open, there's challenges getting to Flagler Beach, to our business.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-in-tennessee-for-murder-that-occurred-almost-33-years-ago" title="Man arrested in Tennessee for murder that occurred almost 33 years ago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_arrested_for_murder_from_33_years_ag_0_7307010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_arrested_for_murder_from_33_years_ag_0_7307010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_arrested_for_murder_from_33_years_ag_0_7307010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_arrested_for_murder_from_33_years_ag_0_7307010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Man_arrested_for_murder_from_33_years_ag_0_7307010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested in Tennessee for murder that occurred almost 33 years ago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was arrested in Tennessee on Wednesday for a murder that occurred almost 33 years ago in Central Florida.</p><p>The Seminole County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that they arrested 50-year-old Danny Lynn Emitt, of Knoxville, Tennessee, for the murder of 38-year-old Eveline Aguilar.</p><p>Aguilar's body was discovered on July 14, 1986 in her apartment, located on Winter Woods Boulevard in Winter Park. She had multiple cuts and stab wounds to her upper body and hands. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bridenstine-new-nasa-moon-program-will-be-different-from-apollo-missions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Artemis-moon-missions_1558652546129_7307775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Artemis-moon-missions_1558652546129.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bridenstine: New NASA moon program will be different from Apollo missions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/a1a-rehab-hurting-businesses-in-flagler-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/10/07/a1a_1475888774184_2146393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="a1a_1475888774184.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A1A rehab hurting businesses in Flagler Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bobby-joe-long-execution"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/bobby%20joe%20long_1558645232183.jpg_7306742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="bobby joe long_1558645232183.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>"Long overdue:" Florida serial killer executed after 34 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/john-walker-lindh-american-who-joined-taliban-released-from-prison"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/John-Walker-Lindh-Reuters_1558479160779_7299269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="John Walker Lindh, who is currently behind bars in Indiana, is set to be released May 23, years before completing a 20-year sentence for joining and supporting the Taliban. 