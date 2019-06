PHOTO: Evelisa Rivera PHOTO: Evelisa Rivera

- An alligator was spotted crossing the street in Land O'Lakes on Wednesday.

Evelisa Rivera was driving with her children when she spotted an alligator crossing the road on Wendesday morning between Suncoast Pointe and Bexley communities in Land O'Lakes.

"This is what happens when you live in Florida. You gotta wait till the alligator crosses the road," Evelisa can be heard saying in the video.

Evelisa told Fox 35 that she was shocked at first. "I had to look twice, because in the 29 years I have lived in Florida, this was a first for me to see a gator crossing the road right in front of me."

She also said that the experience was "scary, yet entertaining to watch."

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.