Alleged stalker fatally shot after pointing gun at Volusia County deputies

- A deadly showdown ended with a deputies fatally shooting a man in Volusia County after they say he pointed a gun at them.

Officers were following a stalking suspect, identified as John Wurms, of Port Orange. They said that when they confronted him near a 7-Eleven in Port Orange, deputies said he put a gun to his head and then pointed it right at the officers.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood says that this all started on Monday when the suspect was arrested for the aggravated stalking of his ex-girlfriend. Chitwood says that during that arrest, the suspect actually was shot by police. Then on Wednesday night, the woman called 911 to report that the suspect was in the parking lot of her Holly Hill apartment.

Investigators tell FOX 35 that the woman was tracking him and that is how she knew he was in her parking lot. They say she told deputies that the suspect was armed and dangerous and had previously threatened to kill law enforcement.

The Sheriff commented "clearly she's scared to death of him because she's tracking him giving dispatch all the information that he's in the parking lot and he's where he's at."

The suspect fled to Port Orange and was confronted at a 7-11 on Taylor Road, where he pulled out his gun and officers opened fire. He was found to have a gunshot wound in his head and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A Volusia County deputy is being placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates both cases.