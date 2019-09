- An alarming photo has led to an investigation by Orange County Public Schools.

The photo showed one of the county's school buses with six students onboard, feet from being hit by a passing SunRail train. The crossing arm seen resting on the roof of the bus.

It happened Thursday evening at the Fairbanks railroad crossing in Winter Park. The News Station obtained the photo and alerted the School District.

According to OCPS, the driver is now in a non-driving position pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

SunRail confirmed that the railroad crossing is challenging because it's at an angle and becomes congested.

"A lot of the train tracks that we have are right around stop lights and traffic tends to get backed up during rush hour and people misjudge where they are," said Steve Olson, Regional Communications Director, Florida Department of Transportation.

In just 30 minutes at this particular crossing, we saw not one, two but three cars stopped on the tracks and several others caught between the track and the dropped, flashing arm.

"Stop behind that white line, you start getting into the area where the gates are dropping on your car or their dropping behind your vehicle, you're too close and you're subject to fine and penalties," said Olson.

But so many drivers take the risk and proceed over the tracks.

"You're putting people in peril that would be in your vehicle, yourself, our train crews, perhaps other folks on the road, people who are on the train, your actions could have big, big consequences," said Olson.

The message: be patient or you could find yourself in a deadly situation.

According to SunRail data, Central Florida sees on average 10 vehicles hit by trains each year.

We requested an interview with OCPS on its investigation into the incident involving it's school bus but were declined because the investigation is ongoing.