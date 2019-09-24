< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Alarming photo of school bus under train crossing arm leads to investigation By Robert Guaderrama
Posted Sep 24 2019 05:16PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 24 2019 05:28PM EDT
Updated Sep 24 2019 11:59PM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430153482-430153457" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/bus%20under%20train%20arm_1569359698850.png_7674042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430153482" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - An alarming photo has led to an investigation by Orange County Public Schools.</p><p>The photo showed one of the county's school buses with six students onboard, feet from being hit by a passing SunRail train. The crossing arm seen resting on the roof of the bus.</p><p>It happened Thursday evening at the Fairbanks railroad crossing in Winter Park. The News Station obtained the photo and alerted the School District.</p><p>According to OCPS, the driver is now in a non-driving position pending the outcome of an internal investigation.</p><p>SunRail confirmed that the railroad crossing is challenging because it's at an angle and becomes congested.</p><p>"A lot of the train tracks that we have are right around stop lights and traffic tends to get backed up during rush hour and people misjudge where they are," said Steve Olson, Regional Communications Director, Florida Department of Transportation.</p><p>In just 30 minutes at this particular crossing, we saw not one, two but three cars stopped on the tracks and several others caught between the track and the dropped, flashing arm.</p><p>"Stop behind that white line, you start getting into the area where the gates are dropping on your car or their dropping behind your vehicle, you're too close and you're subject to fine and penalties," said Olson.</p><p>But so many drivers take the More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/Gary%20Richardson_zeus%20the%20dog_092619_1569529661321.png_7677298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/Gary%20Richardson_zeus%20the%20dog_092619_1569529661321.png_7677298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/Gary%20Richardson_zeus%20the%20dog_092619_1569529661321.png_7677298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/Gary%20Richardson_zeus%20the%20dog_092619_1569529661321.png_7677298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/Gary%20Richardson_zeus%20the%20dog_092619_1569529661321.png_7677298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pit bull dies after protecting young children from snake bite</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Albert </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 05:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Richardson family said goodbye to their hero this week.</p><p>Their eight-month-old pit bull, Zeus, died while protecting two of the family’s children from a coral snake. The snake bit the dog instead.</p><p>“I knew when he first came in that something was wrong and (it) was very traumatic because I knew he was dying,” Gary Richardson said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suspects-flee-after-armed-robbery-at-altamonte-springs-bank" title="Suspects flee after armed robbery at Altamonte Springs bank" data-articleId="430403760" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/BB_AMP_T%20bank%20robbery%20altamonte%20springs_1569526550451.png_7677321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/BB_AMP_T%20bank%20robbery%20altamonte%20springs_1569526550451.png_7677321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/BB_AMP_T%20bank%20robbery%20altamonte%20springs_1569526550451.png_7677321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/BB_AMP_T%20bank%20robbery%20altamonte%20springs_1569526550451.png_7677321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/BB_AMP_T%20bank%20robbery%20altamonte%20springs_1569526550451.png_7677321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspects flee after armed robbery at Altamonte Springs bank</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 03:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There was a bank robbery at the BB&T in Altamonte Springs on Thursday.</p><p>The Altamonte Springs Police Department said that the robbery occurred around 8 a.m. Thursday at the BB&T bank on the corner of S.R. 436 and S.R. 434. </p><p>They said that two employees were approached in the parking lot by tow suspects, who covered form head-to-toe. They had guns and made the employees go inside while they demanded money. They stole the employee's property, including a cell phone, purse and vehicle. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fugitive-on-the-run-for-years-arrested-after-fleeing-traffic-stop-and-crashing" title="Fugitive on the run for years arrested after fleeing traffic stop and crashing" data-articleId="430400057" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/FCSO_Michael%20Anthony%20Ross_092619_1569525078777.png_7677308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/FCSO_Michael%20Anthony%20Ross_092619_1569525078777.png_7677308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/FCSO_Michael%20Anthony%20Ross_092619_1569525078777.png_7677308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/FCSO_Michael%20Anthony%20Ross_092619_1569525078777.png_7677308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/FCSO_Michael%20Anthony%20Ross_092619_1569525078777.png_7677308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fugitive on the run for years arrested after fleeing traffic stop and crashing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 03:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 03:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fugitive who has been on the run for four years has been arrested in Flagler County after fleeing a traffic stop attempt and crashing.</p><p>The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that on Wednesday, their deputies observed a gold-colored Chevrolet Sedan speeding on South U.S. 1. They attempted to pull over the vehicle but the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Michael Anthony Ross, attempted to flee after initially slowing down.</p><p>Ross' speeding reportedly ended at North State Street in Bunnell when he ran a red light, lost control of his car, and crashed. With his car now disabled, Ross attempted to flee the crash on foot. Deputies caught up with him and were able to secure him by utilizing an agency-issued taser. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/couple-mistakenly-receives-box-filled-with-more-than-24000-ecstasy-tablets-in-the-mail"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/ugcpolice_ecstasytabletsaustria_092619_1569526194805_7677320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Three bags filled with ecstasy tablets are shown in a photo. (Photo credit: Upper Austria police)" title="ugcpolice_ecstasytabletsaustria_092619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couple mistakenly receives box filled with more than 24,000 ecstasy tablets in the mail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-gets-working-iphone-back-15-months-after-losing-it-at-the-bottom-of-a-river"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/ugcapproved_iphoneunderwatercase_092619_1569521437155_7677171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Erica Bennett shows an image of her phone that was lost in the river and the muddied waterproof case that preserved the device. (Photo credit: Erica Bennett)" title="ugcapproved_iphoneunderwatercase_092619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman gets working iPhone back 15 months after losing it at the bottom of a river</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/apple-warns-of-ios-13-bug-which-lets-third-party-keyboards-access-your-data-without-permission"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/iOs13bug__Banner__Getty_1569520636645_7677073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Apple is warning users who have installed iOS13 or iPadOS 13 of a bug that allows third-party keyboards to access your data without permission. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)" title="iOs13bug__Banner__Getty_1569520636645-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apple warns of iOS 13 bug which lets third-party keyboards access your data without permission</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ftc-sues-matchcom-owner-for-connecting-users-to-fake-accounts-tricking-consumers-into-upgrading"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/Match_1569520345735_7677258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="File - Match.com logo displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="Match_1569520345735-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FTC sues Match.com owner for connecting users to fake accounts, tricking consumers into upgrading</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/couple-mistakenly-receives-box-filled-with-more-than-24000-ecstasy-tablets-in-the-mail" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/ugcpolice_ecstasytabletsaustria_092619_1569526194805_7677320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/ugcpolice_ecstasytabletsaustria_092619_1569526194805_7677320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/ugcpolice_ecstasytabletsaustria_092619_1569526194805_7677320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/ugcpolice_ecstasytabletsaustria_092619_1569526194805_7677320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/26/ugcpolice_ecstasytabletsaustria_092619_1569526194805_7677320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Three&#x20;bags&#x20;filled&#x20;with&#x20;ecstasy&#x20;tablets&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Upper&#x20;Austria&#x20;police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Couple mistakenly receives box filled with more than 24,000 ecstasy tablets in the mail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pit-bull-dies-after-protecting-young-children-from-snake-bite" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/Gary%20Richardson_zeus%20the%20dog_092619_1569529661321.png_7677298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/Gary%20Richardson_zeus%20the%20dog_092619_1569529661321.png_7677298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/Gary%20Richardson_zeus%20the%20dog_092619_1569529661321.png_7677298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/Gary%20Richardson_zeus%20the%20dog_092619_1569529661321.png_7677298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/26/Gary%20Richardson_zeus%20the%20dog_092619_1569529661321.png_7677298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pit bull dies after protecting young children from snake bite</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/seaworld-orlando-announces-first-ever-seaworld-rescue-run-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/05/seaworld_1544060615632_6492780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/05/seaworld_1544060615632_6492780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/05/seaworld_1544060615632_6492780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/05/seaworld_1544060615632_6492780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/05/seaworld_1544060615632_6492780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SeaWorld Orlando announces first-ever 'SeaWorld Rescue Run'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/artist-gifts-bronze-maleah-davis-sculpture-to-texas-equusearch-director-tim-miller" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/sculp_1569529015262_7677187_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/sculp_1569529015262_7677187_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/sculp_1569529015262_7677187_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/sculp_1569529015262_7677187_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/sculp_1569529015262_7677187_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Artist gifts bronze Maleah Davis sculpture to Texas EquuSearch Director Tim Miller</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/j-lo-shakira-to-perform-at-super-bowl-halftime-show-in-miami" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/EFajpvuXsAAAU09_1569528061784_7677326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/EFajpvuXsAAAU09_1569528061784_7677326_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/EFajpvuXsAAAU09_1569528061784_7677326_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/EFajpvuXsAAAU09_1569528061784_7677326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/EFajpvuXsAAAU09_1569528061784_7677326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>J. 