AirBnB removed from state sanctions list
Posted May 30 2019 04:17PM EDT f=$("#social-share-409885894");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409885894-286986948"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/10/12/Airbnb_Logo_1507864214402_4354247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/10/12/Airbnb_Logo_1507864214402_4354247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/10/12/Airbnb_Logo_1507864214402_4354247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/10/12/Airbnb_Logo_1507864214402_4354247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/10/12/Airbnb_Logo_1507864214402_4354247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409885894-286986948" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/10/12/Airbnb_Logo_1507864214402_4354247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/10/12/Airbnb_Logo_1507864214402_4354247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/10/12/Airbnb_Logo_1507864214402_4354247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/10/12/Airbnb_Logo_1507864214402_4354247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/10/12/Airbnb_Logo_1507864214402_4354247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409885894" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA)</strong> - Airbnb has been removed from the state’s list of “scrutinized” companies.</p> <p>The change was announced Thursday, days after Gov. Ron DeSantis, while traveling in Israel, said Florida should lift economic sanctions on the home-sharing platform. DeSantis made the comments after Airbnb reversed course on a move to delist about 200 West Bank properties.</p> <p>Florida’s scrutinized-companies list, in part, prohibits state investment in firms that boycott Israel.</p> <p>John Kuczwanski, manager of external affairs for the State Board of Administration, told Cabinet aides Thursday that Airbnb has been removed from the list.</p> <p>Early this year, DeSantis attacked the company’s policy to eliminate listings in the West Bank, an area that is a major flash point in Israeli-Palestinian relations. More Local News Stories

Superheroes visit UF children's hospital to brighten day of patients
Posted May 30 2019 02:22PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 04:37PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Superheroes_visit_UF_children_s_hospital_0_7331438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Superheroes_visit_UF_children_s_hospital_0_7331438_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Superheroes_visit_UF_children_s_hospital_0_7331438_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Superheroes_visit_UF_children_s_hospital_0_7331438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Superheroes_visit_UF_children_s_hospital_0_7331438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="VIDEO: University of Florida Health" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Superheroes visit UF children's hospital to brighten day of patients</h4> Care teams at a hospital in Gainesville gathered the help of several superheroes to bring joy to the faces of children patients.

The University of Florida health hospital in Gainesville said that they decided to cheer up the children at the UF Health Shands Children's Hospital with the help of some superheroes.

They said that people dressed as Superman, Captain America, Iron Man, and Batman came to the hospital from all directions, including from a UF Health ShandsCair helicopter and a Batmobile on the ground. Other heroes, like Black Panther, Loki, and the Flash, were also there. Attorney General warns of revamped phone scam
Posted May 30 2019 12:31PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 12:34PM EDT Attorney General Ashley Moody's office is warning consumers about scammers trying to trick people into giving up their Social Security numbers.

In what Moody's office called "a new twist on an old scam," the fraudsters are using robocalls and "spoofing," which disguises the number displayed on targets' caller IDs, to impersonate the Social Security Administration. The latest ploy is a variation of a longstanding tactic in which scammers claim to be from the Internal Revenue Service.

"The Federal Trade Commission reports a rise in the number of SSA imposter scams while IRS imposter scam reports are on the decline," a press release issued by Moody's office Wednesday states. New 689 area code starts June 4 in areas of central Florida
Posted May 30 2019 12:23PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 04:02PM EDT With the 407 area code running out of numbers, a new 689 area code will begin Tuesday in parts of Central Florida.

The state Public Service Commission last year approved moving ahead with the new area code. The change is what is known as an "overlay" of the 407 and 321 area codes in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties and parts of Lake and Volusia counties.

Customers will be assigned numbers with the 689 area code when they request new service or additional lines. Numbers will not change for current customers with 407 and 321 area codes, while 10-digit dialing will continue to be required for local calls. Numbers will not change for current customers with 407 and 321 area codes, while 10-digit dialing will continue to be required for local calls.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/mumps-outbreak-near-university-of-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/mumps_1559254639258_7332702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="mumps_1559254639258.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mumps outbreak near University of Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/frozen-pizza-ice-cream-doughnuts-among-ultra-processed-foods-linked-to-early-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/pizza%20and%20donuts%203_1559244883433.jpg_7331617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="File photos show pepperoni pizza and stacked glazed donuts. (Photo credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="pizza and donuts 3_1559244883433.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Frozen pizza, ice cream & doughnuts among ultra-processed foods linked to early death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-10-month-old-dies-after-choking-on-pine-cone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/baby_1559245677804_7331801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="baby_1559245677804-403440.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: 10-month-old dies after choking on pine cone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gainesville-news/superheroes-visit-uf-children-s-hospital-to-brighten-day-of-patients"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/uf%20health_superhero%20visit_053019_1559240606002.png_7331361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: University of Florida Health" title="uf health_superhero visit_053019_1559240606002.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Superheroes visit UF children's hospital to brighten day of patients</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" Most Recent

Crews work to free man trapped inside grain silo data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/man-trapped-in-ohio-grain-silo_1559253318513_7332579_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/man-trapped-in-ohio-grain-silo_1559253318513_7332579_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/man-trapped-in-ohio-grain-silo_1559253318513_7332579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/man-trapped-in-ohio-grain-silo_1559253318513_7332579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rescuers&#x20;work&#x20;to&#x20;remove&#x20;a&#x20;man&#x20;who&#x20;became&#x20;trapped&#x20;inside&#x20;a&#x20;grain&#x20;silo&#x20;in&#x20;Ross&#x20;Township&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x2e;&#x20;&#x5b;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;WCPO-TV&#x5d;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Crews work to free man trapped inside grain silo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a Charges dropped against Migos rapper Offset over run-in with fan AirBnB removed from state sanctions list US measles count nears 1,000, surpassing 25-year-old record data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US measles count nears 1,000, surpassing 25-year-old record</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/mlb-attendance-down-another-14-4th-straight-drop-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div MLB attendance down another 1.4%, 4th straight drop 