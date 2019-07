- The first three floors of the Nicholson Pavilion at AdventHealth Winter Park are now open, adding 80-private patient rooms, a new surgical waiting area and a new hospital entrance.

When the pavilion fully opens in the fall, it will premiere a new AdventHealth inpatient rehabilitation unit and feature 140 new private patient rooms.

AdventHealth says physicians perform more than 9,000 surgeries at AdventHealth Winter Park each year, and the hospital logs more than 60,000 outpatient visits and nearly 14,000 inpatient admissions annually.

The expansion was generously supported by philanthropists Tony and Sonja Nicholson. The donation represents the largest investment in AdventHealth Winter Park's history, and marks one of the largest single investments in Winter Park's history.

Information provided by AdventHealth.