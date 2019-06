- The man accused of killing a winter park woman went before a judge on Friday.

Defense attorneys for Scott Nelson made a last-ditch attempt to get the accused killer's statement to police and an alleged murder weapon thrown out of court proceedings. The judge said no; the jury will hear about both during his trial.

Nelson is charged with the murder and kidnapping of 56-year-old Jennifer Fulford, a Winter Park nanny who went missing in September. Investigators say nelson broke into a winter park mansion, kidnapped Fulford, and drove her to a bank to withdraw money. Her body was later discovered in a wooded area. Detectives said she died from stab wounds and asphyxia.

Lawyers made the case that a confession nelson made to police which led to them finding the murder weapon was inadmissible, because it happened during a deal he made with police, who didn't hold up their end of the bargain.

The trial is set to start Monday