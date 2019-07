- The long Fourth of July weekend wraps up today and for travelers, it has been one for the record books.

Nearly 150,000 passengers are expected to pass through Orlando International Airport (OIA) on Sunday. Airport officials said that they expected about 1.5 million to come through the airport this holiday weekend. That is more than a four percent jump over last year's Fourth of July weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that TSA pre-check always helps on busy days. More than 90 percent of travelers in pre-check lines waited less than five minutes.

Orlando was the country's most popular travel destination this Fourth of July. Across Florida, the number of travelers is expected to go up more than five percent compared to last year.

After Orlando, Honolulu, Hawaii was the second most popular destination for the Fourth of July weekend this year.