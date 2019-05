- AAA is doing their part to keep drunk drivers off the road during the Memorial Day weekend with their 'Tow To Go' program.

Starting Friday, May 24th through Tuesday, May 28th, anyone who calls for a ride will not only get a free ride home, but your car will also be towed home, too.

"Since 1998, Tow to Go has safely removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and the Midwest."

Callers do not need to be AAA members to qualify for a free ride.

To request a ride call 855-286-9246.