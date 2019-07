- AAA is doing their part to keep drunk drivers off the road during the Fourth of July holiday with their 'Tow To Go' program.

Starting Wednesday, July 3 through Friday, July 5, anyone who calls for a ride will not only get a free ride home, but your car will also be towed home, too.

"A record breaking 2.3 million Floridians will hit the road for Independence Day, but some may not make it home safely if they drive impaired," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "If your celebration includes alcohol, be sure to designate a sober driver before the party starts. If you do not have one, call AAA, and we will provide a safe and confidential ride for both you and your vehicle."

Callers do not need to be AAA members to qualify for a free ride.

To request a ride call 855-286-9246.

Accordingn to AAA, since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest.